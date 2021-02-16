Due to the extreme wind chill forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 16, and the need to conserve as much electric and natural gas energy as possible, the city of Osawatomie has announced that all city offices and non-essential city facilities will be closed today.
Waste Management also has delayed trash and recycling services by one day for the city of Osawatomie due to the forecast, according to a city news release.
Municipal Auditorium will remain a designated warming center for anyone who needs it, according to the release. Call the Osawatomie Fire Department to make arrangements at (913) 755-2102.
The city put out the following statement:
“The City of Osawatomie is doing their best to keep on top of all the latest news from our partners at Evergy and SPP regarding the strain on the energy grid. Please continue to conserve as much as you can in your households and businesses, and stay tuned to their Facebook feed, website, and the Everbridge Alert system for more information as it becomes available.”
Miami County
Miami County's nonpublic safety functions are closed Tuesday but set to reopen Wednesday.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday, Feb. 14, it will be available to community members to warm up as needed. Temperatures were expected to reach the low teens by mid-afternoon Tuesday. The temperature hovered around minus 8 degrees at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
City of Louisburg
The city of Louisburg is reporting that Waste Management will delay trash pick-up by one day for Louisburg city residents - from Tuesday, Feb. 16, to Wednesday, Feb. 17 - due to the frigid temperatures.
Tips for conserving energy
Evergy encouraged all customers to implement the following tips:
- Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters.
- Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Change or clean filters on furnaces.
- Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances in your home.
- When possible, use large appliances (clothes washers, dryers and dishwashers) between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Reduce air leaks that let cold air in by sealing around doors and windows with weather stripping or caulk and inserting foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets.
- Businesses should reduce the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential processes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.