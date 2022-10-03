EUDORA – A touchdown run by Mason Dobbins and an extra-point kick by Layne Ryals lifted the Louisburg Wildcats to a one-point, 28-27, victory on the road against the Eudora Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 30.
It took overtime, but the Louisburg Wildcats have now won four straight games since a week-one loss in Arkansas.
Eudora put Louisburg on the ropes Friday, scoring first in overtime.
The Wildcat defense stopped the Cardinals on the two-point conversion attempt.
Dobbins scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 27-27.
Ryals kicked the extra-point, giving the Louisburg Wildcats a thrilling 28-27 victory. The Wildcats improved to 4-1 with the victory.
The Louisburg Wildcats are home this week, playing the Tonganoxie Chieftains for homecoming Friday, Oct. 7.
Eudora struck first against Louisburg on Friday, scoring on a 32-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead with 6:05 left in the opening frame.
Jace Hovey scored on a 1-yard touchdown, capping a drive as the Wildcats answered to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:45 on the clock.
Eudora took the lead right back on a 77-yard touchdown run, making it 14-7.
Louisburg was marching, moving the chains on a fourth down and short near midfield in the second quarter. The Wildcats had a pass picked off, thwarting the drive.
The Wildcats had a big defensive stand to get the ball back. Nathan Vincent had a huge tackle. Mack Newell made a tackle for another big stop on the stand.
With less than a minute to play in the first half, Ashton Moore ran the ball into the end zone from 7 yards out for the touchdown. Ryals' kick made it 14-14 at the half.
The Wildcat defense denied the Cardinals to start the second half, getting the ball back.
Louisburg answered with a touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Riley Van Eaton for a 21-14 lead.
Eudora responded with a 33-yard touchdown pass, pulling even again, 21-21, with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcat defense made another huge stand in the fourth quarter, stopping the Cardinals on downs inside their own 15-yard line.
A Louisburg punt hit the back of a Eudora player and was recovered by Moore. The Wildcats were not able to put a drive together to take advantage.
After a scoreless fourth quarter, the game went into overtime.
Eudora scored on its opening series but could not convert the two-point try.
Dobbins scored for Louisburg, tying the game at 27-27. Ryals' kick gave the Wildcats a 28-27 victory.
