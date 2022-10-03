220928_mr_spt_lou_fball_03

Louisburg quarterback Declan Battle punches the ball into the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run to cap off a third-quarter drive at home against Bonner Springs on Friday, Sept. 23.

 Submitted Photo

EUDORA – A touchdown run by Mason Dobbins and an extra-point kick by Layne Ryals lifted the Louisburg Wildcats to a one-point, 28-27, victory on the road against the Eudora Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 30.

It took overtime, but the Louisburg Wildcats have now won four straight games since a week-one loss in Arkansas.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos