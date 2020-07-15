Sunday, July 12
8 a.m., Register for 4-H horse show, Arena
9 a.m. 4-H horse show
Monday, July 13
Pet show videos due at the Miami County Extension Office
Fashion Revue videos due at the Miami County Extension Office
Performing Arts videos due at the Miami County Extension Office.
Tuesday, July 14
6:30 p.m., 4-H air rifle/pellet, BB and air pistol, Building No. 3
Saturday, July 18
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fairground cleanup and setup
5 p.m., 4-H Bike online test completion deadline
5 p.m., 4-H Fishing online test completion deadline
Sunday, July 19
Noon to 12:30 p.m, 4-H dog entries
1 p.m., 4-H dog show
Monday, July 20
8 to 11:30 a.m., entry and judging, 4-H visual arts, foods, photography, favorite food, clothing fiber arts, home improvement, Building No. 2. Drop off only by appointment.
1 to 4 p.m., Judging of 4-H entries
7 p.m., Wild Horse Ministries, Rodeo Arena
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Tuesday, July 21
8 to 9:30 a.m., 4-H sheep and meat goats, entries and weigh-in
8 to 10 a.m., 4-H poultry and pigeon check-in
8 a.m. to noon, entry of 4-H Cloverbuds projects, crops and garden, geology, floriculture, forestry, reading, space tech, miscellaneous projects, energy management, entomology, woodworking, 4-H/FFA farm mechanics and welding, Building No. 2. Drop off only by appointment.
8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H booths and banners entries, maximum of two families to set up at a time.
11 a.m., Poultry showmanship, Building No. 9
11 a.m., 4-H poultry, pigeons and doves judging
11:30 a.m., Superintendents Luncheon provided by Paola Rotary Club, by invitation only. Grab-and-go style.
Noon to 4 p.m., 4-H entries judging
1 p.m., 4-H booths and banners judging
5 p.m., 4-H/FFA sheep show
7 p.m., 4-H/FFA meat goat show
7 to 8 p.m., Free entertainment
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Wednesday, July 22
7 to 7:45 a.m., Dairy cattle and dairy goats entries
7 to 9 p.m., 4-H beef cattle and 4-H and open bucket calf
8 a.m., 4-H dairy cattle show followed by 4-H/FFA dairy goat show
10 a.m., 4-H and FFA beef show
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Open class beef cattle entries
1 p.m., 4-H/FFA bucket calf show, followed by open class bucket calf show
2 p.m., Open class beef show (2 p.m. start or 15 minutes after conclusion of bucket calf shows)
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7 p.m., Rotary Fair Parade
8 p.m., Draft horse pull, free will donation
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Thursday, July 23
7 to 8 a.m., 4-H/FFA swine check-in and weigh-in
