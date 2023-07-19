Sunday, July 16
8 a.m., Register for Benefit Horse Show, Arena
9 a.m., Benefit Horse Show
Monday, July 17
9 a.m., Fashion Revue judging, Lighthouse Church
Tuesday, July 18
6:30 p.m., 4-H air rifle/pellet, BB and air pistol, Building No. 3
Saturday, July 22
8 a.m., Registration for 4-H Pet Show and 4-H Fishing Skillathon
8:30 a.m., Pet Show and Fishing Skillathon
9 a.m. to noon, Fairground cleanup and setup
2 p.m., 4-H Bike Derby
5 p.m., Barnyard Olympics and entries, Building No. 5
Sunday, July 23
9 a.m., 4-H dog entries
10 a.m., 4-H Dog Show
Noon, Open dog entries
1 p.m., Open Dog Show (to follow 4-H show)
3 p.m., 4-H Horse Show entries, Arena
4 p.m., 4-H Horse Show judging
Monday, July 24
8 to 11:30 a.m., entry and judging, 4-H visual arts, foods, photography, Building No. 2.
8 to 9 a.m., 4-H Favorite Food Show entry, Building No. 2
8 to 11 a.m., 4-H and open poultry and pigeon check-in
1 p.m., 4-H clothing entry and judging, Building No. 2
1 p.m., 4-H Fiber Arts entry and judging, Building No. 2
2 to 3 p.m., Entomology judging contest, family & consumer science judging contest, photo judging contest, crops identification contest, Building No. 4
2:30 to 3 p.m., 4-H Home Environment entry/judging at 3 p.m., Building No. 2
3 p.m., Kiddie Tractor Pull registration
3:15 p.m., Southwest Dairy Mobile Classroom milking demonstration
4 p.m., Kiddie Tractor Pull, Building No. 5
5:30 to 6 p.m., King Arthur Baking Contest entry
6 p.m., King Arthur Baking Contest judging and auction, Building No. 2
6 to 7:30 p.m., Vet check entry and weigh-in of 4-H/FFA sheep and meat goats
7 p.m., Public 4-H Fashion Revue, Building No. 4
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Tuesday, July 25
7 a.m., 4-H/FFA swine entries deadline
7:30 to 9 a.m., 4-H rabbits check-in, Building No. 6
8 to 9 a.m., 4-H/FFA swine entries and weigh-in
8 to 10 a.m., 4-H crops and garden entries, Building No. 3
8:30 to 10:30 a.m., 4-H geology entries and judging, Building No. 2
8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H projects entries and conference judging—reading, 4-H STEM, miscellaneous projects, energy management, entomology, woodworking, 4-H Forestry, 4-H/FFA Farm Mechanics & Welding, Building No. 2
8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H and open booths and banners entries
8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H floriculture entries and judging, Building No. 3
9 to 11:30 a.m., Bucket calf entries
9 a.m., Poultry showmanship, Building No. 9
9 a.m., 4-H and open poultry, pigeons and doves judging
9 a.m., 4-H/FFA beef entries on fairgrounds
10 a.m., 4-H crops and garden judging, Building No. 3
10 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H/FFA market beef entries and weigh-in
11:30 a.m., Superintendents’ luncheon, invitation only, provided by Paola Rotary Club
1 p.m., 4-H and open booths and banners judging
1:30 p.m., Cloverbud projects entries and sharing, Building No. 2
4 p.m., Ladies/Shepherd’s Lead
5 p.m., 4-H/FFA Sheep Show
6 to 8 p.m., Entry of open class exhibits
7 p.m., 4-H/FFA Meat Goat Show
7 to 8 p.m., Free entertainment
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Wednesday, July 26
7:30 a.m., 4-H and open dairy cattle and dairy goat show entries
8 a.m., 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, followed by 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat Show, followed by Open Dairy Cattle and Goat Show
8 to 11 a.m., 4-H rabbit judging and showmanship
9 a.m., 4-H/FFA Beef Show
9 to 10 a.m., Open class bucket show check-in, Building No. 5
10 a.m., Interview for bucket calf held in Building No. 2 in the fair board office annex
1 p.m., 4-H Bucket Calf Show followed by Open Class Bucket Show
1 to 5 p.m., Open class, including horticulture and agriculture, judging
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7 p.m., Rotary Fair Parade
8 p.m., Kids Night, for kids up to age 9, Building No. 5.
8 p.m., Draft Horse Pull, donations appreciated
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Thursday, July 27
8 a.m., Frontier Farm Credit juice and donuts
8 a.m., 4-H/FFA Swine Show
1 p.m., Performing arts entries, Building No. 4
1:30 p.m., Performing arts judging, Building No. 4
3 to 3:30 p.m., 4-H and open dog agility entries
4 p.m., 4-H and open dog agility, concurrently
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7 p.m., Royalty crowning and mutton bustin’, rodeo arena
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Friday, July 28
8:30 a.m., Round robin showmanship
9 a.m., Livestock judging contest registration
9:30 a.m., Livestock judging contest
10:30 a.m., Ag Challenge of Champions
3:30 p.m., 4-H project sale check-in, Building No. 5
4 p.m., 4-H project sale, Building No. 5
5 p.m., Buyer’s Dinner
5:45 p.m., Livestock awards
6 p.m., 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7:30 p.m., Miami County Fair Rodeo, Grand River Rodeo Co.
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Saturday, July 29
6 a.m., Release of livestock
7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Release of all exhibits, open and 4-H/FFA
8 a.m. to noon, Fairground cleanup
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7:30 p.m., Miami County Fair Rodeo, Grand River Rodeo Co.
9 p.m., After Party (Immediately following the rodeo)
