PAOLA — The last thing a man or woman serving in the National Guard wants to worry about is having their job when they come back home.
Aircraft Refinishing Corporation has made sure its service men and women only have to worry about the mission at hand, taking care of the mission at home.
Joe and Kathy Brull, owners of Aircraft Refinishing Corporation at the Miami County Airport, recently received the Patriot Award and the Blue Award for their support of servicemen and servicewomen.
Diane Boeger, area chair for the Kansas Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve, presented the awards to the Brulls and their business Thursday, July 15.
Mark Brull, who works at Aircraft Refinishing with his family, is a member of the Army National Guard. He has served two tours overseas, including Afghanistan, and is preparing for a third deployment.
He is one of several employees in The National Guard and Reserve who have been able to serve their country and know their jobs would be here for them when they returned.
“We didn’t do this for an award,” Joe Brull said. “We do it because it is the right thing to do. We are proud to be Americans.
“Our work out here is very specialized,” he said. “When one of them is called to serve, it is a burden on us because we have to train someone to do the job. Not everyone can do this work. Working on planes is very serious, people’s lives are in your hands.”
The Brulls were recognized for their work with employees who also serve with the National Guard and for keeping their positions available for them upon their return from military service. Not only that, the Brulls also went out of their way to maintain employees who were hired to fill in, keeping them on the staff even after the return of their employee from military service.
Joe Brull’s father, Warren, started the Aircraft Refinishing Corporation in Higginsville, Mo., and later moved the company to the Fairfax Airport located in Kansas. The company was moved to a hangar at the Miami County Airport. Joe took over the company in 1990. It has been in business for 44 years.
The company also operates B&B Aircraft Company in Osawatomie with John Loftus and part-time employee Lorettta Everson. She is 82 years old.
Attending the Patriot Award ceremony, which was a complete surprise to Joe, were his wife, Kathy; son, Mark and his girlfriend Heather, and their son, Duke. Employees Paul Thompson, Brent Oliver and Loftus were also on hand and posed with the family for pictures with the awards.
