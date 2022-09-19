The Crooked River Posse reenacted a Bleeding Kansas cabin scene during the Freedom Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The guerrilla warfare attack is one the confrontations that led up to the Battle of Osawatomie.
Gene Morris / Mimai County Republic
Justin and his son, Shaw, 4, Parker, experience some of the comforts a tipi offered during the Civil War era during the Freedom Festival at John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Crooked River Posse and the Flint Hills Outlaws reenact a battle during the Freedom Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Dennis Kindle of Olathe showed off various animal pelts and furs as well as the comforts a tipi provided during the Freedom Festival at John Brown Memorial Park.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Becky, a reenactor from Missouri, does dishes after serving a meal for the Civil War era soldiers in her camp during the Freedom Festival.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The Crooked River Posse, reenacting a Bleeding Kansas cabin scene, examine tents to check on soldiers.
OSAWATOMIE – Harvey rode his bicycle 2,700 miles, covering the Underground Railroad trail to take in the Freedom Festival.
Harvey, 76, and his wife, Marsha, came all the way from California for the two-day festival Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, in Osawatomie's John Brown Memorial Park.
Harvey and Marsha had been planning the trip for several years, continuing his pursuit of the sites and stories of the Underground Railroad.
Dennis Kindle of Olathe showed off various animal pelts and furs to young and old alike. They were also invited to see the deluxe accommodations a tipi offered, including the soft fur of the buffalo.
Kindle let eventgoers handle the fur for a hands-on learning experience.
“I let the kids touch the fur,” he said. “I just ask them to tell me what the animal was.”
He got all kinds of answers, but he showed off all kinds of fur as well. Kindle displayed fur from deer, bobcats, elk and even an artic wolf.
Kindle saved the best for last, showing off the beaver skin, which, he said, started the fur trade.
Justin and his son, Shaw, 4, Parker, felt the furs and took a break in the tipi.
Becky, a reenactor from Missouri, served as the cook for the Civil War era soldiers.
Mary Buster, the great-great granddaughter of John Brown’s half-sister Florella Brown Adair, brought history to life with her discussion about her family history. She was also on hand for tours of the Adair Cabin.
The Band of Oz was featured on Saturday morning, playing music for audience braving the heat.
Jim Peters, University of Kansas Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Director Emeritus, spoke about the history of the Underground Railroad from the relative comfort of a huge tent in John Brown Memorial Park.
Kerry Altenbernd presented a first-person narrative of John Brown.
The Crooked River Posse reenacted a Bleeding Kansas cabin scene. It was one of the battles that led up to the Battle of Osawatomie, said Grady Atwater, site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
“John Brown actually served as a calming observer for the battle,” Atwater said. “He warned them not to attack, saying it would lead to an even larger confrontation."
They did not listen to John Brown, and the attack led to the Battle of Osawatomie.
The Crooked River Posse and the Flint Hills Outlaws reenacted the Battle of Osawatomie, firing off the cannons.
The Freedom Festival also featured an artisan fair and craft show in John Brown Memorial Park with attractions from the Heartland Art Guild, Tom and Cheri McDonald woodworking and wool spinning, Don and Barbara Bland leathercraft and original art, basket weaving with Dianne Ventura, fiber spinners and weavers with Mary Limpus, cast iron cooking with Osawatomie Boy Scouts, and Dale Bratton’s handmade wooden toys.
