OSAWATOMIE – A circa 1920 bridge on 335th Street, west of Pressonville Road, has been closed for public safety concerns after an annual “fracture critical” inspection revealed deterioration that has compromised some the structure’s load capacity.
County commissioners ordered the bridge closed Wednesday, July 7, after they received a report about the condition of the structure commonly known as Carey’s Bridge, which spans the Marais des Cygnes River northwest of Osawatomie.
The inspection by engineer HNTB found that a floor beam connection – which connects the floor beam to a vertical gusset – had deteriorated from pack rust to a point where four of the 16 rivets are no longer connected, said Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department.
“The rivet heads actually broke free, and you have a 25 percent reduction in load capacity for the specific gusset,” Oehlert said.
A gusset is a plate or bracket for strengthening an angle in framework such as in a building or a bridge.
Oehlert said pack rust is evident throughout the three-span bridge that stretches more than 300 feet across the river. So are signs of what HNTB called the “unzipping effect” of rivets.
“This is a fracture critical which means it’s a steel member in tension that lacks redundancy, so it has nothing to back up this load loss,” Oehlert said. “In the case of this gusset, there’s nothing there to provide any sort of redundancy if this gusset were to fail.”
If the gusset fails it would set a chain reaction in motion that would cause the other floor beams to most likely fail as well, he said.
Oehlert said HNTB did not recommend immediate closure of the bridge, which averages less than two dozen vehicles each day. But he said the engineer recommended the structure be fixed or closed.
“I am not here to recommend closure but a decision on this structure will need to be made in the near future,” Oehlert said. “This critical inspection find does put us on a six-month clock for inspections.”
Oehlert said the bridge’s posted weight limit does not allow for farm equipment or large vehicles to traverse it legally.
“What it’s posted for is three tons. The max loading is five [tons], so at a 25 percent loss you’re still above the three tons which is why it is not currently closed,” Oehlert said.
Oehlert said repairs would be costly, and it would not prevent pack rust from manifesting for the remaining life of the bridge. He noted the bridge underwent repairs in 2005.
“I think that any structure that spans the Marais des Cygnes, if all you can get out of it is three tons, you are in a liability nightmare,” Oehlert said.
Oehlert said the date listed for the bridge is 1920 but he thinks the structure passed the century mark some years ago.
“The structure either needs to be replaced or closed, in my opinion,” Oehlert said. “I do not believe the structure, integrity wise, will last for very much longer.
“You have a deteriorated structure spanning the Marais des Cygnes,” he said. “If somebody takes a drink in the Marais des Cygnes, you’re not going to be fishing them out most likely alive. You’re going to be fishing out their vehicle and looking for bodies.”
The bridge serves only local residents and is not on a through route, Oehlert said.
“Didn’t the county spend a sizeable amount to build a bridge over the Marais des Cygnes just a short distance away?” Chair Rob Roberts said.
Oehlert said in 2003 a $3.5 million structure was built on Pressonville Road to traverse the river.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan asked about the bridge’s daily traffic count.
“It’s less than 20 cars a day,” Oehlert said.
Roberts said he was concerned about putting Miami County residents at risk now, and he didn’t think the county should allow the bridge to remain open, even though HNTB and staff did not recommend closure at this time. He said he realizes it will be inconvenient for local residents, but safety comes first.
Roberts asked County Counselor Shelley Woodard about the county’s liability factor.
“Even with the postings, if it were to fail while somebody was driving across it the county almost certainly would have some liability for that,” Woodard said.
Roberts recommended the bridge be closed temporarily, effective immediately, and that Oehlert provide some repair cost estimates in 30 days.
Commissioners agreed and voted 5-0 for temporary closure, effective immediately.
Oehlert said he would have repair estimates within the next 30 days.
