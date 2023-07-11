PAOLA – After decades of running Design 4 Sports, lifelong Paola residents Tommy and Jayme Morris have handed the keys over to a new set of locals in Paul and Marcy Seaman.
Marcy is another lifelong Paolan eager to lead Design 4 Sports for decades to come.
The timing was perfect for the transition, Marcy said.
She has spent the past 17 years in education and was looking for new challenges.
Paul has been a volunteer firefighter with the Paola Fire Department for nine years. He has been with the Northwest Consolidated Fire Department in Johnson County for six years. He will handle the numbers for Design 4 Sports, taking on another part-time job.
“I was looking for new ways to use my creativity,” Marcy said. “Design 4 Sports is a perfect outlet for that.
“We want to continue this business and give back to the community as much as possible and support children and youth,” she said. “We want happy employees and look forward to serving our community.”
Paola is home, Marcy said.
“I am so grateful to have been raised in this community for my entire life,” she said. “It is a great feeling knowing that after years of being supported by this community, I have the opportunity to give back and carry on the strong traditions we have in Paola. I intend to stay here, and hopefully grow the business.”
Design 4 Sports has eight employees, including six graduates of Paola High School.
“Our team is ready to get our new ideas out,” Marcy said. “The Panther alums we have are full of great ideas.”
Marcy was born to be an entrepreneur. Her father ran an auto body shop for many years. Marcy’s brother runs a construction company, and her sister runs a hair salon.
Tommy and Jayme Morris started Design 4 Sports out of a corner in their home and moved it into a small space in the garage with family members helping them with the workload.
When they finally outgrew the space in the garage, Design 4 Sports moved to Agate Street in 2006. The business moved to the Paola Park Square on South Silver Street in January 2012. They added printing services to the business after acquiring Holderman Printing in May 2012.
Design 4 Sports moved again this year, moving into its new home at 502 N. Silver St.
With Tommy and Jayme having an opportunity to sell Design 4 Sports to a community-minded Paola family, it provided them with a chance to seek other challenges.
“We know it is going to stay right here in Paola with a great family that has shared some of our same interests,” Tommy said. “We appreciate all of the support from the community over the years. We wish them the best of luck.”
Design 4 Sports is a one-stop shop for apparel and much more with printing, banners, promotional items, custom signs and shipping.
The business offers custom athletic apparel and can also customize work wear, uniforms, hats and more with screen printing and embroidery. Printing items include business cards, paper printing, envelopes, copies and invitations. Promotional items feature mugs, pens, tumblers and water bottles. Custom signs vary from license plates to yard signs, posters, decals, stickers and more.
Design 4 Sports also offers shipping, working with UPS, FedEx, Amazon and the United States Postal Service.
Design 4 Sports is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.