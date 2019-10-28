HILLSDALE — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after two dogs were rescued from a Hillsdale storage unit Saturday, Oct. 26.
Deputies were dispatched to Hillsdale Boat & Mini-Storage located at 23300 W. 255th St. shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of dogs possibly being trapped inside a storage unit, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office news release.
When deputies arrived, they met with the reporting party, who said barking could be heard coming from the storage unit. Deputies were able to locate the unit and could hear the barking. They then entered the unit and located two dogs in separate kennels, according to the release.
With assistance from the Paola Police Department animal control unit, both dogs were transported in critical condition to a local veterinary clinic. It is believed the dogs were in the storage unit for up to a month with minimal care, according to the release.
The case is still under investigation, and a suspect is cooperating with law enforcement, according to the release.
