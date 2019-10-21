Despite some rain on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 19, several agritourism locations reported a record turnout for the 2019 Miami County Fall Farm Tour.
This year’s annual self-guided tour took place Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, and it featured 19 total stops, which is the most it has ever had.
Participating destinations this year included: Better Equine, Casa Somerset B&B and Organic Farm, Cozy Acres, Five Mile Farms, Isinglass Estate Winery, Madd House Hill, Miami Purebred Herefords, Middle Creek Winery at New Lancaster General Store, Nighthawk Winery, Prothe’s Pecans, Red Barn Quilts, Rocking Goat Farms, Silver Lining Herefords, Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winery, Sunflower Orchards, Sweet Streams Lavender, Terabithia Dairy Goats, Timber View Farm Alpacas and Whispering Elm Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.