PAOLA — A Miami County jury recently found Joseph D. Fay, Sr., not guilty of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The verdict was announced Thursday, Oct. 10, following a two-day trial at the Miami County Courthouse.
Fay, who is listed in court records as being born in 1956, was accused of unlawfully and feloniously engaging in lewd fondling or touching of a child who was born in 2013, according to court records.
The prosecution alleged that the act took place Nov. 28, 2017. The crime is an off-grid person felony that could have resulted in life imprisonment.
Miami County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder was the prosecutor, and Fay was represented by defense attorney John Boyd of Ottawa.
After listening to testimony from both sides throughout the trial, the jury found Fay not guilty of the alleged crime.
