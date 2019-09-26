WICHITA - Deborah Sell, the former treasurer for the city of Fontana, was sentenced Monday, Sept. 16, to 12 months and a day in prison for embezzlement, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.
Sell, 56, of Fontana pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. In her plea, she admitted she used her position as treasurer to steal money from the city. She issued city checks to pay her personal expenses, withdrew cash using a city debit card for personal expenses, and deposited cash payments received from customers into her personal account, according to the release.
Sell’s scheme allegedly began sometime prior to July 2015 and continued until she left her position with the city in September 2017, according to court documents.
At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors told the court Sell embezzled a total of more than $174,000 from the city, including a debit card withdrawal of $414 at an ATM in a casino in Riverside, Mo. She also admitted her 2016 tax return failed to include more than $94,000 in income she embezzled that year, according to the release.
McAllister commended the U.S. Secret Service, IRS-Criminal Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Oakley for their work on the case.
