HILLSDALE – The Hilldale Ruritan Club celebrated 50 years recently with a barbecue dinner.
Louis Franke and Roy Debrick were recognized as original Hillsdale Ruritan members, serving the community for 50 years.
Hillsdale Ruritan President Kenny Wagner and 11 other members shared fellowship while recognizing the milestone for the club one year after its actual 50th anniversary, which was in 2021.
Joining the Hillsdale Ruritans for the event was Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater and his wife, Linda, who live in Nickelsville, Va.
“Ruritan is Latin for rural community,” Glen Broadwater said. “Our main goal is community service. The three keys are fellowship, good will and community service.”
Richard and Karen Rambo drove from Sterling, Neb., to visit with the Hillsdale Ruritans for the anniversary celebration. The Rambos have started a charter membership in Sterling.
The Hillsdale Ruritans presented a scholarship to 2022 Paola graduate, and member, Gus Wright.
The Hillsdale Ruritan Club is a community service organization that sponsors Easter egg hunts for children, a chili supper, fish fries and assorted raffles.
