It’s Kansas Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 1-5), and Miami County residents likely heard the statewide tornado safety drill that was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Fleming said Miami County has 15 storm sirens, but he emphasized that, like all storm sirens, they are designed to be heard outdoors and not necessarily indoors.
In addition, the county also can set off four storm sirens in the city limits of Louisburg. The city of Paola has nine storm sirens, and Osawatomie has four, and those cities control their own sirens.
Fleming said the sirens have been strategically placed throughout the county in areas where people are likely to gather outside, such as campgrounds at Hillsdale Lake and mobile home parks. They are also located in rural communities, such as Hillsdale, Block, Fontana, Beagle and Bucyrus.
There were 17 tornadoes reported in Kansas last year, down significantly from the 89 tornadoes reported in the state in 2019 and down 55 from the 10-year average of 72, according to the annual severe weather awareness packet provided by the state Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service and Kansas Emergency Management Association.
Most of the tornadoes occurred in western Kansas, and there were none reported in Miami County or surrounding counties.
A majority of the tornadoes (11) occurred in May, but no strong or violent tornadoes were reported. The strongest was an EF-1 tornado that occurred July 1 in Seward County. It traveled 6.2 miles across the county and damaged irrigation pivots, power poles and crops. It caused about $200,000 worth of damage, according to the packet.
Since 1950, there have been 21 tornadoes reported in Miami County, resulting in 10 injuries and four fatalities. The deaths are believed to be associated with the Ruskin Heights tornado that devastated the Spring Hill area in May 1957.
The most recent tornado in Miami County was an EF-0 that ripped through the Block area in the early morning hours of April 29, 2019.
The tornado damaged Trinity Lutheran Church and some surrounding homes.
During Severe Weather Awareness Week, local residents are encouraged to review their own safety procedures to make sure they and their family members remain safe during weather emergencies.
Fleming recommends families have a plan of action for their home and establish a safe place that includes items like a battery-operated radio and shoes.
He also reiterated that community members can’t always rely on immediate assistance following a disaster, which is why it is important to be prepared.
Part of that preparation is information, and Fleming encourages local residents to sign up for the county’s emergency notification system.
In April 2020, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and local city governments switched from Code Red to Everbridge to send out emergency alerts to residents throughout the county who are signed up for the service.
Residents can sign up for the service by going to https://bit.ly/2Xw1XJT.
In the past, local officials have used the high-speed system to simultaneously alert up to thousands of residents when an emergency occurs, such as flood evacuation notices, tornado warnings, threatening thunderstorms, missing-child alerts or to be aware of a manhunt taking place in their area.
Cell phone users should already be receiving Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) unless they have modified the settings on their phone.
Fleming also suggests that cell phone users download multiple weather apps to get reports from different sources, and he suggests using an app that tracks your location, rather than one based on a zip code.
