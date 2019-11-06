Each month, Master Food Volunteers from K-State Research and Extension’s Marais des Cygnes District plan an informative nutrition program called Knowledge at Noon.
This month, Knowledge at Noon is titled “Gifts from the Kitchen” and is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Extension office in Paola.
Participants will learn to make and take home easy homemade gifts and sample delicious food. Spots are still available in the morning session from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and the afternoon session from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost is $5. Attendees are asked to pre-pay at the Paola Extension office by Nov. 15 to reserve a spot.
