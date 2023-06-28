230628_mr_lights_lake_01

OSAWATOMIE – The Veteran monster truck is one of the new additions to the annual Lights on the Lake celebration Saturday, July 1.

The event, bounce rides, face painters, balloon artists music by Credence Revived CCR Tribute Band, Drew Six and Damien Gunn, food vendors and the fireworks spectacular are on tap for the celebration at Osawatomie City Lake.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

