OSAWATOMIE – The Veteran monster truck is one of the new additions to the annual Lights on the Lake celebration Saturday, July 1.
The event, bounce rides, face painters, balloon artists music by Credence Revived CCR Tribute Band, Drew Six and Damien Gunn, food vendors and the fireworks spectacular are on tap for the celebration at Osawatomie City Lake.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. with the fireworks show set for 10 p.m.
The Veteran monster truck, which raises awareness for veterans and their needs, will make a special appearance with free rides.
Celebrating a Hero will give children of all ages the opportunity to ride in the The Veteran, a monster truck owned by Phil Wilson of Louisburg.
Wilson, a 1987 graduate of Louisburg High School, served in the United States Navy. He was an aviator during the Gulf War and later served as a jet engine mechanic.
Following his service, Wilson became involved in sponsoring The Tuff Stuff Shows and thought about ways to use the shows and trucks to encourage people to be more engaged and help veterans.
He purchased a retired monster truck named the Krimson Krusher and upgraded it with the stars and stripes, creating The Veteran.
“Any time we get a chance to bring awareness to our veterans, that is our mission,” Wilson said. “I love seeing how the kids react to the monster truck. During our last event they were jumping up and down in anticipation.
“More than that, what I really enjoy is when someone comes to our shows and tells us about a fallen hero or someone in the military and wants to tell their story,” he said. "Our mission is to honor and support our veterans from all five branches.”
Lights on the Lake has paid for fees for children to ride on The Veteran monster truck.
“I am really impressed with Lights on the Lake,” Wilson said. “We do 35 events a year, and this is the first one we have done where the organizers of an event have paid for the kids to ride for free. I was just floored by that.”
Lights on the Lake will feature The Veteran monster truck, face painting, a balloon artist, bounce equipment, live music and the city’s annual fireworks show at the lake.
Seating for the concert is general admission and is first-come, first-serve. The seating area in the concert space is in a grid format.
Parking is limited to about 2,000 spaces. Organizers are encouraging people to car pool. No campers or trailers will be allowed.
Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket, sunscreen and bug spray. Coolers are welcome, but various food vendors will have food and drinks for sale.
The Ozone will be hosting a 5K fun run/walk at Osawatomie City Lake on Saturday, July 1. Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. at the shelter house, and the run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
Official Lights on the Lake 5K t-shirts and medals will be presented. Water stations will be set up throughout the race. There is also a one-mile race option.
Snacks and drinks will be offered at the finish line.
