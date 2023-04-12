230412_mr_mathews

Donnie Mathews wears a retirement sash during his final day with the Paola Post Office. After delivering mail for the past 39 years, he is giving up the 5:30 a.m. alarm to spend more time with his family.

PAOLA — Just like a morning cup of coffee or the afternoon paper, seeing Donnie Mathews on his mail route in Miami County became part of life.

Mathews spent the last 39 years delivering mail for the United States Post Office. He worked with the Paola Post Office full time for 25 years and part time for 14 years.

