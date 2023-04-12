PAOLA — Just like a morning cup of coffee or the afternoon paper, seeing Donnie Mathews on his mail route in Miami County became part of life.
Mathews spent the last 39 years delivering mail for the United States Post Office. He worked with the Paola Post Office full time for 25 years and part time for 14 years.
He started out as a substitute mail carrier in 1984. Shortly after starting, Mathews went to work full time as a jailer for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and continued to work part time for the post office.
The two jobs, while wearing him out a bit, went hand in hand, Mathews said.
“Since I mostly carried mail on Saturdays, while working nights and weekends at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, it made for little or no sleep at times,” he said. “Being a mail carrier was a great benefit though because it helped me get to know the people in the county. Which in turn, was proactive for being a deputy and community policing.”
Mathews moved up the ranks at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, moving to communications officer in dispatch before going on the road as a deputy in 1988. During his time at the Sheriff’s Office, Mathews was the team leader for the Underwater Search and Rescue Dive Team.
He grew up with some of the families on his route.
“Meeting and knowing the people on my mail route was my favorite part of the job,” Mathews said. “I have delivered mail to some families for 25 years. I have seen their babies grow up and become parents of their own. On the other hand, it is a constant ebb and flow of families moving out of, and new families into, the area. I consider many of these people my friends.”
Mathews had his regulars, for sure, and came to do more than just deliver the mail.
“A few years ago, I had two dear old ladies who lived in separate houses on the route,” he said. “One could hardly walk and had a ‘Hardship Delivery,’ which means I would take her mail to her door. I would knock on the door; she would always respond for me to ‘come on in’ and I would hand her the mail. I was usually there right around lunch time. On several occasions she would ask me if I could help her heat up her meal from Meals on Wheels. And, of course, I did. One time when I knocked, she did not respond, so I cracked the door open and yelled her name so she would know I was there. She called back to me from the bathroom, where she had fallen. I picked her up from the floor and made sure she did not need medical help. She grabbed the mail and told me to ‘get on with the route.’
“The other dear old lady also had a hardship delivery and didn’t see very well,” Mathews said. “She too requested my help with several simple household chores when I would bring the mail to the door. I would always take these two sweet ladies roses on Valentine’s Day, and it really was special for them. They were just two of the very sweet elderly people on my route.”
Throughout the years, the people have been very kind, Mathews said. Many of them have become good friends.
The daily interaction with them is what Mathews said he will miss the most.
“One thing I am going to miss is patrons greeting me at their mailboxes,” he said. “Some just liked to say hello and see how the day was going. Some would offer fresh fruits or veggies from their gardens. I have received veggies, fruit, eggs, homemade sweets and snacks, cold drinks on hot days, hot drinks on cold days, and handmade mementos.
“Some of my absolute favorite things to find in the box were little notes or colored pictures from the little kids on the route,” he said. “Several called me Mr. Don and would do their best to sign their names to a hand-drawn stick person mailman or of my jeep bouncing down the road. The little noses pressed on front door windows and tiny waves when I stopped at their mailbox always made my day better. I’m also going to miss my co-workers. It takes a special group of dedicated individuals to do what USPS employees do. The clerks get to work so early in the morning, yet muster up a smile and friendly hello when the carriers get there.”
Mathews loved the people on his route, now the animals, that might have been a different story.
“All in all, I have seen some crazy and amazing things,” he said. “I have seen albino opossums, several bald eagles, armadillos and even found a Ball python in the middle of the road. I have helped herd cattle off the roadway, rescued farm animals and pets from their own predicaments.”
He is already enjoying sleeping in.
During his time as a mail carrier, the 5:30 a.m. alarm seemed to come earlier and earlier each year.
“I am definitely not going to miss the 5:30 a.m. alarm,” he said. “The hours on the route have increased as more and more houses are being built and neighborhoods. There would be times when all of the packages would not fit into my mail jeep, and it would take another trip for delivery.
Mathews, a stage 4 cancer survivor, wanted to spend more time with his family, and the time was right.
“I have been treatment free for more than 11 years, but you never know what tomorrow will bring,” he said. “I want to spend as much time with my family as possible and spoil my grandchildren more than I already do. Plus, my wife has a very long ‘honey-do’ list.”
