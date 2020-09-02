PAOLA - Following the death of his grandfather Bob, who had served his country in the U.S. Air Force, Ben Matney of Osawatomie could not find a U.S. flag display that was made in America.
“When my grandfather passed away, we were trying to find a nice flag display box to put his flag in and couldn’t find one,” he said. “We were not going to put an American flag in a box made in China. I thought making some nice American flag display boxes would be a great project.”
Matney, a member of Osawatomie Boy Scout Troop 106, decided to make 60 display boxes for American flags for the families of veterans for his Eagle Scout project.
He still has to do some paperwork to complete and make his presentation to the Boys Scouts Board of Review before becoming an Eagle Scout.
He has been working on the project for two years, donating them to the Paola American Legion Post 156. Matney started the project in September of 2018 and just finished his 60th display box this past June.
Matney presented two more of the boxes to the post during a meeting Monday, Aug. 10.
He was joined by fellow scouts, leaders and families from the Osawatomie Boy Scout Troop 106.
Time and care was put into each and every display box, Matney said. That is why the project such a time consuming one.
“I am not going to give a family something I wouldn’t display in my home,” he said. “I am proud of every single display box.”
Matney has been in the Boy Scouts for eight years with a total of 14 years in scouting. Ben is the son of Kim and Mike Matney of Osawatomie.
