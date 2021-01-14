The Miami County Historical Museum is in need of a logo, and creative community members can help out by entering their design into a contest.
Museum officials are seeking a logo that represents the organization and the county.
“We have a rich heritage in this county dating back to the Civil War and on back to the early days of the Indian settlements,” museum officials stated in a news release. “A logo for the museum that represents our past would be great. It can be as simple or as elaborate as you want.”
The contest will continue until the end of January 2021, after which the winner will be chosen by the board of directors of the museum and announced in February.
The winner will receive a one-year free membership to the museum, which will allow them to do family history study in the museum’s genealogical library at half price, and they will receive the museum newsletter for free, according to the release.
Logos can be submitted by email at micomuseum@gmail.com or by mail at Miami County Historical Museum, 12 E. Peoria St., Paola, KS, 66071, or by dropping them off in person at the museum, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.