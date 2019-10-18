More than 200 runners, along with several local sponsors, helped the third annual No One Fights Alone 5K once again raise funds for the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
The event took place Saturday, Oct. 5, at Nighthawk Vineyard and Winery.
Barb Fisher and Michele Bridges started the 5K three years ago in an effort to support the local cancer foundation, which provides cancer patients with grocery cards, rides to and from appointments, medical equipment and more.
Bridges spoke with cancer foundation member Gary Lasher three years ago and realized the organization needs help monetarily to keep helping others. Fisher and Bridges spoke with Don and Cathy Warring of Nighthawk Vineyard & Winery, and the 5K event was born.
“They were delighted to help, and we are now in our third year and growing strong with 242 registered runners this year,” Bridges said.
The organizers teamed up with KC Running Company, which helped advertise the race and timed the runners.
“They bring to our race a majority of folks that truly enjoy the serenity of running through our countryside and vineyards,” Bridges said.
