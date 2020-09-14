PAOLA – A Paola man was killed on the morning of Monday, Sep. 14, when the vehicle he was driving veered off of Hedge Lane south of 287th Street, plowed through a bean field and crashed into a tree in front of a residence.
Members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at 9:34 a.m. Monday, and many were still processing the scene several hours later.
The driver, identified as 43-year-old Joseph R. Collins of rural Paola, was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office news release.
When emergency personnel arrived at the scene in the 29000 block of Hedge Lane, they discovered that the vehicle had struck the tree head on, and they began to tend to Collins, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on Hedge Lane when it left the roadway to the right and traveled through a front yard of a residence before hitting a tree, according to the release.
The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (913) 294-3232.
Those with information can also use the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip through the P3 Application or kccrimestoppers.com.
