Osawatomie graduate Greg Branson (left) and friend Ray Williamson, a Paola graduate, perform for the Paola Roots Festival crowd on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the festival logo flashes across the screen behind them.
De Soto students Lily, Maddie and Josie show off their school spirit with their mustang painted legs during the Paola Roots Festival. The three were in town helping out as barbecue check-in girls for a De Soto team.
Bernard Allison puts down a few chords in the blues during his set Saturday, Aug. 27, closing out the 33rd anniversary of the Paola Roots Festival.
Danielle Nicole rocks out the blues during her set to end the opening night of the Paola Roots Festival on Friday, Aug. 26.
Them Dirty Roses drove all the way from Alabama for their 90-minute southern rock session at the Paola Roots Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Blue Moon All-Stars, an all-star band formed by friends of the late Peter Hasselquist, returned to the Paola Roots Festival stage to pay tribute to their friend.
Tanner Foulk of Osawatomie plays his country with an edge for family, friends and fans to open the Paola Roots Festival on Friday, Aug. 26.
Mr. Sipp gets the crowd to clap their hands and get into the music as he celebrates his birthday weekend on the Paola Roots Festival stage.
The Betse and Clarke string band played some Ozark bluegrass, using a standing bass, guitar, mandolin, banjo and a pair of fiddles.
Paola Roots Festival fans dance, clap their hands and wave their arms for a performance during the two-day event Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27.
Hadden Sayers fires up the strings of his electric guitar during his set in the Paola Roots Festival.
Oakley, 6, and Brooks Patton, 4, enjoy some of the larger than life helpings of food offered by vendors at the Paola Roots Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Dustin Arbuckle and his band groove out the blues during a set for the Paola Roots Festival.
June Bug and the Porch Lights turned the lights on for the Paola Roots Festival crowd on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Robert Jon and the Wreck rock out their set during the Paola Roots Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27.
PAOLA — Thousands sat in lawn chairs, smelled the aroma of barbecue and rocked the nights away with some blues as the Paola Roots Festival returned to Paola’s Park Square on Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.
“This started out as a potluck dinner and barbecue at Wallace Park,” Paola Roots Festival organizer Lee Mott said. “They spun a few records and danced. Gary Patillo, the Murrays and the old Paola hippies, I call them hippies, wanted to start something for people to come back and reunite with family and friends.
“This festival achieved what it set out to do,” Mott said. “Now, when friends call up and talk about getting back together some time, you make a plan and say, let’s get together at the Paola Roots Festival.’ It was in Wallace Park for two years as a barbecue dinner before it moved to the Square and music was added.”
After missing two years due to COVID-19, the festival returned this year to celebrate its 33rd anniversary.
Bernard Allison brought the Chicago blues to the state, following in the footsteps of his father, the late great Luther Allison, who played for years at the Kansas City Blues Festival.
Alison poured his heart and soul into every note of the blues as the headline act Saturday, Aug. 27, closing out the two-day party on the Square.
The Danielle Nicole Band brought down the lights on opening night Friday, Aug. 25. She rocked her black dress like Johnny Cash with some Elvis bling, belting out the blues with a heart-pounding recipe that was a dash of Pat Benatar, a touch of Bonnie Raitt and a whole lot of Janis Joplin. She took the crowd to the edge and back.
It would not be the Paola Roots Festival without an appearance from the Blue Moon All-Stars, remembering friend Peter Hasselquist. He loved the Paola Roots Festival, and the all-star band has returned to the stage every year to honor the man, donating their fee to graduating Miami County seniors studying instrumental, vocal music, dance or other artistic pursuits.
Playing for the Blue Moon All-Stars were Steve Coffelt, Rodney Cunningham, Saleen Elihi, Phillip “Treetop” White, Wade Crump, Bob Stevens and Chuck Payne.
The Paola Roots Festival brings in bands from coast to coast and places in between, but, in the tradition of people like Peter Hasselquist, always makes room to let the stage spotlight shine on homegrown local acts.
Tanner Foulk of Osawatomie, a rising country music singer, opened the weekend, playing at noon Friday, Aug. 26.
Foulk talked about the last time he was on stage at the Paola Roots Festival with his cousin Savanah Sickler and their band Daze 2 Knightz, losing her in a car accident and how much it meant to have a shoulder to cry on.
He dedicated “Buy the Drinks,” a song he wrote for Savanah during his set.
“Thanks for coming out early to see us,” Foulk said. “I know it is hot out there. I am literally from here, so it is cool to be up here with all of you guys.”
Foulk played his country music with a rocking edge and a rebel attitude.
Neon Harvest, which played at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, featured Paola graduate Ray Williamson and Osawatomie graduate Greg Branson.
Neon Harvest played some of their own songs and a few covers, blending an acoustic electric guitar with an electric guitar to provide some good old fashioned comfort music like “We Just Disagree” and “I Still Miss You.”
For the second time in his life, Mr. Sipp celebrated his birthday weekend on the Paola Roots Festival Stage. He got the crowd to wave their hands and make some noise, putting on a high-energy show for more than 60 minutes.
Betse & Clarke string band feature the upright bass, fiddles, mandolin and banjo to hoedown Ozark bluegrass style on Friday, Aug. 26.
June Bug & the Porch Lights turned on the lights with some hillbilly rocking, old-fashioned country music storytelling.
Hadden Sayers jumped across the stage, and worked the guitar, jamming way down low during his set.
Dustin Arbuckle returned to the Paola Roots Festival with his harmonics and hit his groove on stage as his bass and electric guitarists traded licks on some epic solos.
Robert Jon & the Wreck brought their show all the way from California.
“This group out of California is setting the Unites States and Europe on fire,” Mott said during the band’s introduction.
Them Dirty Roses, hailing from Alabama, were as southern rocking blues as they come, from their long flowing hair and rocking bass to their guitar players Bill Elliott NASCAR T-shirt.
“Thank you all for coming out,” singer James Ford said. “A lot goes on behind the scenes to put these shows on. It is a long drive for us from Alabama to put on a 90-minute show.”
Them Dirty Roses dedicated their song “The Drive” to all of the organizers and volunteers, the fans and the bands who go the extra mile to make festivals like the Paola Roots Festival happen all across the country.
