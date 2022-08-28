PAOLA — Thousands sat in lawn chairs, smelled the aroma of barbecue and rocked the nights away with some blues as the Paola Roots Festival returned to Paola’s Park Square on Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.

“This started out as a potluck dinner and barbecue at Wallace Park,” Paola Roots Festival organizer Lee Mott said. “They spun a few records and danced. Gary Patillo, the Murrays and the old Paola hippies, I call them hippies, wanted to start something for people to come back and reunite with family and friends.

