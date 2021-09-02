PAOLA — After being delayed earlier this summer, the annual Miami County Relay for Life is set to return Sept. 11 at Lake Miola in Paola.
The event, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Paola Pathways trail at Lake Miola near the Paola Dog Park.
Luminarias lit with glow sticks will be displayed along the trail featuring names of loved ones affected by cancer, according to a news release.
Survivors may pick up their T-shirt and swag bags in the parking lot.
Donations to Relay for Life can be made by visiting the website www.relayforlife.org/miamicoks. For more information, send an email to organizer Lori Schlegel at Miami.co.rfl@gmail.com.
The event previously was scheduled to take place in June in a drive-through format called “Highway to Hope” at the Paola Middle School parking lot. That event was postponed and rescheduled to take place Sept. 11 at Lake Miola.
