KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter.
Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
Rogers competed with local apprentices and then moved on to the district 4 competition in Madison, Wis., which includes 10 states. The district event consisted of two full days of projects.
He won the district title and advanced to the national event in Ann Arbor, Mich., winning the national championship. Nationals was five days of projects.
“Competing in these events was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Rogers said. “I am not sure I’d call them much fun, because when I was there it was pretty much all business, and the pressure is intense, but I did get to become friends with and compete against a lot of talented young men and women from all over the world.”
Rogers, a 2016 graduate of Paola High School, works for MMC Contractors. Rogers competed against more than 50,000 apprentices and was the national champion. The competition involved five districts in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Prior to getting into the union, Rogers worked for Taylor Forge Engineered Systems Inc. for a year as a welder.
Cole Rogers is the son of Ivan and Melissa Rogers of Paola. Ivan Rogers, a 1983 graduate of Paola High School. Ivan Rogers became a pipefitter in 1985. He works for MMC Contractors. Ivan Rogers has worked for numerous contractors in Kansas City, Mo.
His grandfather is Herbert Eugene (Gene) Rogers, a graduate of Parker High School in 1953. Gene Rogers started working for Taylor Forge (Fluor originally) in 1953. He worked on the fuel system for Apollo 11 for NASA, sending Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin to the moon in July of 1969. Rogers also worked with US Engineering and other contractors in Kanas City, Mo.
His uncle is Leo Rogers, a 1988 graduate of Paola High School. Leo Rogers became a pipefitter in 1988. He woks for Design Mechanical. He has worked for other contractors in Kansas City, mo.
Cole’s brother, Clay Rogers, is a 2013 graduate of Paola High School. Clay Rogers became an apprentice in September of 2013. He works for CDI Industrial & Mechanical Contractors.
“My other family members in local 533 had already built quite a name for themselves, so being able to add even more to it makes me really proud,” Cole Rogers said. “My dad and grandpa are the reason I wanted to be a pipefitter in the first place, and hearing stories of how good they are at welding over the years I knew I had to try my hardest to live up to that.
“I didn’t expect my name to be called standing up there on stage in Michigan, and in a room full of a few thousand people all I could hear was my mom and dad yelling from the very back, and that’s something I’ll never forget,” he said.
Rogers said the road to being a pipefitter and the national award goes all the way back to high school.
“This all got its start in the welding shop of Paola High School,” Rogers said. “They have an excellent program there, and I hope it continues to offer career paths for people like myself. Winning has opened up a lot of doors.
“I am now a welding instructor at local 533’s training center which has probably been one of the most rewarding things from all this for me,” he said. “To answer what it’s like to win, I would best describe it as surreal. Out of 57,000 apprentices in the UA, it’s odd to be able to say you are No. 1 at welding.”
