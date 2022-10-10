221012_mr_rogers_01

Ivan, Cole, Melissa and Clay Rogers pose for pictures after Cole won the United Association Welding Championships, competing against more than 50,000 apprentices from the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter.

Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.

