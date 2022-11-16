OSAWATOMIE — The USD 367 Sports and Fitness Zone is known for its walking track, weight room and indoor pool.
What people might not realize is how much the OZone offers for seniors.
Silver Sneaker classes are offered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11 a.m. Adaptive yoga is offered Friday mornings at 10.
There are low-impact water classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. and an Aqua Boot Camp on Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m.
For the early birds, the OZone has water fitness classes Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 a.m.
One of the new sports activities also offered is adult pickleball, which can be played on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Aqua Boot Camp and Water Fit Classes are conducted in a warm pool.
Water Arthritis is a group recreational water-based exercise program designed specifically for people with arthritis and related diseases.
Specially designed exercises help participants improve their joint flexibility, strength, balance, coordination and reduce their pain and stiffness while supported by the water’s buoyance and resistance.
“We have the only indoor pool in Miami County,” operations director Kelly Farr said. “Our seniors in the morning adaptive yoga class are a perfect example that it is never too late to exercise.
“We want our seniors to know what we have to offer right here in Miami County,” she said. “Our memberships are very reasonable and, in many cases, they are covered by insurance.”
Senior monthly rates for the OZone start at $28 per individual and $38.50 per couple.
The OZone offers many other amenities and fitness opportunities, from cycling to ropes and steps in the community room, Silver Sneakers Cardio Fit, stretching and relaxation and Silver Sneakers Classic.
Other activities include basketball open gym, ping pong, cornhole league, Triathlon: OZone Edition and Weight Loss Challenge.
The OZone offers Youth and Family Activities like Kids Night Out held once a month, Camp OZone, Family Movie Night and Drop ‘N Shop. Kids Night Out evenings include swimming, dinner, playing games, making crafts and the night usually wraps up with a movie.
The USD 367 Sports and Fitness Zone can be found online at usd367ozone.org for more information about classes and times.
The OZone also offers other services to seniors, including connecting them with resources to answer Medicare Open Enrollment questions.
Medicare Open Enrollment is under way and open through Dec. 7.
Kathy Goul is an agent with the K-State Research and Extension, serving Miami and Linn counties. Her area of specialty is programing for aging adults.
Goul is one of the resources the OZone invites to visit with members and has available to answer questions.
Part of her work includes educating and counseling individuals about Medicare and assisting them in comparing Medicare prescription drug plans during Medicare Open Enrollment. The program is offered free of charge to members of the community.
Goul is a certified SHICK (Senior Health Insurance Counseling of Kansas) counselor.
“I provide unbiased information for use in helping the client select the plan that best fits his or her needs,” she said. “All SHICK counselors attend mandatory update training each year and are not allowed to be affiliated in any way with an insurance company, including selling insurance. This allows us to be a great resource to our communities with our role focused solely on education.”
The USD 367 Sports and Fitness Zone is open seven days a week. The hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
