PAOLA – Josie Francis dedicated her dance routine to the music of “Like My Father” to her father and blew him kisses during the 10th annual We’ve Got Talent show presented by the Paola Optimist Club.
Francis started dancing when she was 2. She dances on the Reign Dance Studio competition team.
AnnLee DeGraffenreid owned the stage for her dance routine to “Boogie Shoes,” by the cast of Glee during the talent show at Paola Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 14. It was the first solo for DeGraffenreid, who had great eye contact with the audience and used the entire stage.
NonaJane Schwatken showed off her baton twirling skills to the music of “A Friend Like Me,” by Will Smith. She is the third generation of her family to twirl the baton, joining her mother and grandmother.
The We’ve Got Talent show awarded first-, second- and third-place awards from the judges. People’s Choice Awards were also presented for first, second and third place.
Harper Cole, who performed a dance routine to “Speaking French,” was first place in the judges awards. Cole has been dancing for 9 years. Her dream is to dance on Broadway.
Nora Scroggie was runner-up for her vocal routine “Waving Through a Window,” written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. This was Scroggie’s fourth performance in the annual talent show.
Addison Ream placed third in the judges awards for her dance routine to “Amazing Gertrude.” Ream has been dancing for six years. Her role model is Paola School of Dance owner and instructor Christine Kaempfe.
Emma Scherman placed first in the People’s Choice Awards for her vocal performance of “In My Dreams,” from Anastasia. Scherman has performed at school talent shows since kindergarten.
Olivia Israel placed second with her dance routine to “Winner Takes It All” by Abba. She dances at Reign Dance Studio.
Karlie Ream, Haven Blackman and Miley Shipley placed third for their dance to “Don’t Stop the Party.”
Paola Optimist President Bill Koelsch thanked the audience for coming out to support the talented young people in the community.
"Wow. It is amazing what our young people can do," Koelsch said. "All of the money we raise with the talent show goes back to the kids through all of the programs we do."
The Paola Optimist Club sponsors many programs and activities from Unsung Hero Awards, Camp Quality, the Paola Police Fall Festival, Youth Appreciation, essay and oratorical contests, Youth Fishing Day and the Miami County Sheriff's Office Angel Tree program.
Lee Mott, who has helped behind the scenes working on the sound for the talent show, was presented with a plaque for his 10 years of service.
Talon Wright opened the annual talent show, wearing an American flag shirt, for the singing of the National Anthem. Wright has sung for years, practicing in the shower. Wright heard one of his favorite actresses singing the National Anthem and decided he should try the song and has worked on it ever since. It has become one of his signature songs.
Belle Black sang “Rainbow,” by Kacey Musgraves. She is a member of Eternity Productions theatre group.
Monroe Hasselquist danced to the music of “Somewhere Out There.” Hasselquist dances at Reign Dance Studio under the direction of her mother, Hannah Hasselquist. Monroe dreams of driving a Zamboni machine and becoming Miss America.
Olivia Baca performed a gymnastics dance to the music of “Confident” by Demi Lovato. Baca loves to sing and dance. She is inspired by Disney movies.
Aniston Yates started singing with her father. For the talent show, with her father playing guitar, Yates sang the song “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert.
Abigail Morin performed a dance routine to “Clouds Before You Exit.” She has been dancing for six years.
Rose Simons sang “You Say,” by Christian music artist Lauren Daigle. Simons, a sixth-grader at Paola Middle School, loves to sing.
Kloe DeCaire performed a dance routine to the music of “Cool Rider,” pretending to have her hands on the wheel during parts of the dance.
Hailey Morehead danced to “This Is My Dance Floor,” by Bella Thorne and Zendaya. Morehead started dancing when she was 2.
Jay Cole rocked out his flute to the song “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen.
Kinsley Morehead danced to the song “I Want It All” by Barbie during the talent show. She has danced since the age of 2.
Evelyn Feldkamp performed a dance routine to “Anyway” by Martina McBride. She dances at the Paola School of Dance.
Makynna Wells was not able to make it to the talent show. She had a dance routine planned to the music of “Real Wild Child.”
