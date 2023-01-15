230118_mr_talent_show_01

PAOLA – Josie Francis dedicated her dance routine to the music of “Like My Father” to her father and blew him kisses during the 10th annual We’ve Got Talent show presented by the Paola Optimist Club.

Francis started dancing when she was 2. She dances on the Reign Dance Studio competition team.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos