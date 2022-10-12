PAOLA — Being the first person to do something can be a little scary.
Such has not been the case for Paola High School sophomore cheerleader Wilson Wright. Except for a few yell leaders in the past, Wright is the first boy to cheer with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, waving pom poms, performing jumps, assisting with choreography and everything else the girls do on game day.
Wright has embraced the opportunity to cheer with the Paola High School cheer and dance team. The team and community have embraced him and his dance and choreography talents as well.
Wright has danced for five years, including four years of competitive dance. He is a student at Infinity Dance Academy.
He was a cheerleader in seventh and eighth grade at Paola Middle School and decided to try out for the Paola High School team in 2021.
“I cheered in middle school and knew and had a lot of friends who were on the cheer team in high school,” Wright said. “So, I decided to try out, and it just kind of took off from there.
“Making the Paola cheer squad was a big goal of mine,” he said. “I was super excited when I found out I made the team. I am so glad I made the team again this year.”
Being part of the Friday Night Lights football game day experience has been awesome, Wright said.
“Being able to cheer for the Paola cheerleaders is amazing,” he said. “I am so glad that I get to show people that not only girls can do cheer. Hopefully, I have opened the eyes of the city by being the only boy on the team.”
Wright is a talented dancer and brings a lot of enthusiasm and energy to the Paola cheer and dance squad, Paola coach Hannah Hasselquist said.
Wright is used to the bright lights, even before cheering for the Paola Panthers.
He has performed various routines with Infinity Dance Academy annual recitals. He also helped with the choreography.
“I was extremely excited when Wilson came to the tryout meeting as an eighth-grader,” Hasselquist said. “The community knows how impressive he is as a dancer. I was certain that would translate into cheer. Boy, was I right.
“Wilson is funny, charismatic, hard working and a huge part of our overall team morale,” she said. “Wilson is not only a great dancer, cheerleader and athlete, is his also a great choreographer. We are extremely lucky to have him on the squad.”
During his first season with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, Wright helped lead the team to the Kansas State High School Activities Association Spirit Game Day Class 4A state title.
“He was a huge part of our state title last year,” Hasselquist said. “He is unapologetic about who he is, and I hope no one ever tries to take that away from him.”
The Paola High School Spirit Squad is a better one for having Wright on the team, senior cheerleader Jacie Collier said.
“Wilson is one of the best additions we gained to our team last year,” Collier said. “He obviously brings variety, since he is the only boy on our team. But, he also brings so much energy to every game and event.”
Wilson is a huge part of the halftime shows, doing some incredible flips.
He ended a routine during halftime with one of his flips. Wilson also helps spot teammates on the stunts and has nothing but energy during the performances.
“He is such a fun person to be around,” Collier said. “The talent he brings to our team with his dancing skills and all-around everything else is amazing. He can literally do it all. He hypes us all up and is a great teammate.”
Having the opportunity to share his talents with the team on Friday Night Lights has been a blessing, Wright said.
“I love cheering for the Paola cheerleaders,” Wright said. “Everyone is so accepting, and we all lift each other up. Being a part of the first state championship team was definitely a major highlight I have of cheer. It was one of my best moments and memories of cheer.
“Just being a part of the team is the best thing,” he said. “We are all so close and high spirited. I can get stressed out with schoolwork, and going to cheer is a way I can release some stress and enjoy being around my friends. My favorite part of Friday Night Lights is being around my teammates and classmates. I really enjoy cheering on the football boys. I also enjoy going over to the Rat Pack as well. Just the vibes and energy of everyone is so exciting and uplifting.”
