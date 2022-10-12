PAOLA — Being the first person to do something can be a little scary.

Such has not been the case for Paola High School sophomore cheerleader Wilson Wright. Except for a few yell leaders in the past, Wright is the first boy to cheer with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, waving pom poms, performing jumps, assisting with choreography and everything else the girls do on game day.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos