Milo Moore and Iyahna Burnett were crowned the king and queen of the Osawatomie High School winter homecoming Friday, Feb. 7.
Taking the court with Moore and Burnett were winter homecoming littles Rylea Russell and Kase Pitts.
Rylea is the daughter of Ryan and Lindsay Russell.
Kase is the son of Chris and Heather Pitts.
The Osawatomie Trojans faced the Wellsville Eagles.
