OSAWATOIMIE — Staff at the Osawatomie State Hospital were recognized for their work anniversaries during an event at the auditorium Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Staff members were honored for their commitment to the patients, teamwork and loyalty, and their extra efforts to help protect staff and patients safe during COVID-19 were also recognized.
During the Osawatomie State Hospital staff ceremony, staff members were honored for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service.
Staff members receiving certificates for five years of service were: Breanna Bishop, Chelsi Wallace, Dr. Mujumdar, Dr. Welsh, Dr. Winkelman, Dr. Ciumpavu, Brady Rendzia, Esther Kim, Amber Kern, Karen Willcut, Carlyon Hernandez, Jessica Ray, Rona Stanley, Rebecca Fisher, Philomina Shalo, Estelita Hodges, Lilian Fereria, Patty Hyatt, James Mondry and Jeff Trumbly.
Staff serving 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years were presented with coffee mugs and pins.
James Johnson, Amy Layson, Ashley Taylor, Bridgett Greenwood, Susan Horton, Rose Pearce, Rebecca Guilfoyle, Derek Wendt, Katie Jackson and Bruce Badders were honored for 10 years of service.
Those serving 15 years were: Sarah Brake, Cindy Croan, Linda Ellman, Brenda Jackson and Vicki Stass.
LuAnn Symes, Louis Jadric, Laura Mucklow and Shane Obermeier were recognized for 20 years of service.
Sally Brewer, Kendra Brewer and Mick Moore were honored for 25 years of service.
Clayton Sherlock and Lonnie England celebrated their 30th work anniversary. Michael Wood was honored for 35 years of service.
Ray Payne and Diane Dringman were recognized as employees of the quarter.
