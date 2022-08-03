TOPEKA — The Paola School of Dance competition team recently traveled to Topeka to participate in Prestige National Talent Competition’s Dance Competition.
The team, under the direction of Alex Kaempfe, took 24 routines in total, including 14 solos, six small groups, two duos, and two full company routines to the competition held June 17-18.
The weekend proved to be successful, with the team earning eight first-place National Championship titles, multiple top-10 overall performances, top category winners, judges choice awards, as well as two placements in the Grand Champion lineup for highest scoring routines of the weekend.
First-place National Championship titles were awarded to: “My Family,” Novice Mini Hip Hop Small Group; “Glam,” Miley Shipley, Novice Mini Jazz Solo; “Almost There,” Danica Brake, Novice Teen Musical Theater Solo; “BO$$,” Miley Shipley and Karlie Ream, Novice Mini Jazz Duo; “Ballroom Blitz,” Intermediate Senior Tap Small Group; “Cha Cha Heels,” Intermediate Junior Jazz Small Group; “We Love the 80s,” Intermediate Junior Production; “Pump The Brake,” Intermediate Junior Line.
Grand Champion Placements were awarded to: “Ballroom Blitz,” (12 and over) and “We Love the 80s” (11 and under); and “Ballroom Blitz.
“Ballroom Blitz” was choreographed by Christine Kaempfe, who also selected to perform in the final showcase of the weekend. Kaempfe was selected for the “Ultimate Choreography” award. This award was given by the judges to one routine from the entire weekend for excellence in choreography.
Team members danced for two days, performing all of their choreographed routines for the last time in the 2021-2022 season. They also attended eight dance intensive classes, taught by nationally recognized instructors.
Alex Kaempfe is in her second season as director of the studio’s competitive dance program. The team has won numerous awards throughout its regional season, with a majority of routines placing in the top 10 overalls at each competition.
Members of this year’s competition team are: Emily Devault (senior), Abby Johnston (senior), Shannera McCoy (senior), Dom McCoy (senior), Berlynn Pennock, Kinzie Obermeier, Lily Lewis, Layla Poage, Danica Brake, Daniella Strahl, Haven Blackman, Loralei Davis, Abbie Morin, Evelyn Feldkamp, Maven Lucas, Karlie Ream, Addison Ream, Miley Shipley, Taytum Teeters, Kartyr Irven, Delilah Fabian, Mia Cooley and Ashlyn Blevins.
Routines were choreographed by Alex Kaempfe, Idalis Bird, Christine Kaempfe, Chelsea Montgomery, Kinleigh Brecheisen, Andie Stitt and Helen Estrella.
