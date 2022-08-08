Angela Hampson works on a haircut during the annual Serving Our Students back to school supply day at Trojan Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event was sponsored by the Osawatomie Rotary Club.
OSAWATOMIE – More than 200 children were signed up for the annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) back to school supply day sponsored by the Osawatomie Rotary Club to assist students and families.
There was a line when the doors at Trojan Elementary opened at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Those who were registered went through the stations from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Families with students who were not signed up were encouraged to stop by with their families at 10:30 a.m. with plenty of supplies still available.
Nick Scheffer, regional coordinator for Landmark National
Bank and Osawatomie Rotary Club member, said it was an exciting event that the community rallied around.
The Osawatomie Rotary Club said it was thankful for all of the community partnerships who helped make the Serving Our Students event possible. Together, they were able to make a big difference for students and their families heading into the 2022-23 school year.
Stations for supplies and assistance included backpacks donated by the First Baptist Church Clothes Closet, hearing and vision screenings sponsored by Parents As Teachers, hygiene kits from the Osawatomie Rotary Club, haircuts onsite provided by Angela Hampson, reading materials from the Osawatomie Library, school supplies and physical education class shirts and shorts sponsored by the Osawatomie ELKS Club, health care information from Miami County Medical Center, First Option Bank with information about upcoming events and with additional stations for shoes and clothing assistance, well child information, vitamins, nutritional information, basic dental screenings, twin bed applications and immunization resources.
Trojan Nation Fast Lane had a booth with information about after school programs at Trojan Elementary.
The ELKS Club provided school supplies and clothing for middle school students.
The First Baptist Church Clothes Closet sponsored elementary school backpacks with school supplies.
The crowd was constant from 9 to 10 a.m., said Ivy Witt Cole with First Option Bank, letting people know about upcoming events at the schools like the Partners In Education Carnival on Aug. 20.
Vouchers were also available to have haircuts at Allison Hairstyling, Josh Strong at Fade Strong in Paola, Wild Cactus Hair Co., Above the Collar, Mi’Lady’s Hair Care and Nail Salon, Don’s Barber Shop and Great Clips in Paola.
