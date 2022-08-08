220810_mr_osawatomie_sos_01

Angela Hampson works on a haircut during the annual Serving Our Students back to school supply day at Trojan Elementary School on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event was sponsored by the Osawatomie Rotary Club.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

OSAWATOMIE – More than 200 children were signed up for the annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) back to school supply day sponsored by the Osawatomie Rotary Club to assist students and families.

There was a line when the doors at Trojan Elementary opened at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Those who were registered went through the stations from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos