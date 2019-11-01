A Toy Run benefiting the Cops for Tots program operated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at the Paola Walmart parking lot.
Registration will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., and the entry fee is one new toy per rider.
All vehicles are welcome, and participants will take a scenic ride through the county.
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Riders Chapter 156.
Cops for Tots provides Christmas presents for local children in need. Each year, community members adopt “angels” off of an angel tree. Each angel represents a local child in need.
Cops for Tots began in 1995 as a tribute, dedicated to the memory of Sheriff Ken Davis. The program reaches hundreds of children each year, not only through the Angel Tree program but also by providing assistance to children throughout the year and helping to stock local food pantries.
