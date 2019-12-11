PAOLA — Great Southern Bank donated $25,000 to nonprofit groups across the Midwest on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, including a $1,000 check to the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
Great Southern Banking Center Manager Christy Towler submitted the Miami County Cancer Foundation for one of the $1,000 donations.
Twenty-five charities were selected as part of the Great Southern Bank’s effort to support rural community nonprofit organizations.
Great Southern Bank in Paola hosted a “Grand Day to Celebrate,” on Tuesday, Dec. 3, as Towler presented a check to members of the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
Towler said the organization is near and dear to her heart. Giving Tuesday was a great day to support the Miami County Cancer Foundation and raise awareness of local community needs, Towler said.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be presenting this check to the Miami County Cancer Foundation,” Towler said.
Towler was a volunteer with the Miami County Cancer Foundation and a board member.
The Miami County Cancer Foundation was there to support Towler and her family when her father was fighting leukemia.
“When I think about them, it always makes me tear up,” she said.
The Miami County Cancer Foundation has given out more than $76,000 in the past 11 months in grocery cards, gasoline cards, helping with utility bills and other expenses.
The Miami County Cancer Foundation spends 92 percent of its funds on cancer patients in the county.
Great Southern Bank’s Community Matters program focuses on understanding and responding to local needs through charitable donations, financial education, community development lending and investing and volunteerism, according to a news release.
