Haleigh West and Rowan West were crowned Paola High School winter homecoming queen and king during ceremonies held between the Paola varsity girls game and the varsity boys game Friday, Feb. 7.
The Paola Panthers lost a double-overtime thriller against Fort Scott by a final of 63-59. Coming into the game, the Paola boys had won two of their last three games.
