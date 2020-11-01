PAOLA – Hundreds of children walked around Park Square on Saturday evening, Oct. 31, for the annual Halloween parade in Paola.
Trick-or-treaters came as everything from Minnie Mouse, to Chucky, Spiderman, Transformers, Star Wars characters, mermaids, witches, vampires and dinosaurs, to name a few.
The parade was still going strong an hour after it started as businesses handed out candy for families from Paola and Osawatomie and as far away as Hartford and Humboldt to spend the evening with relatives and carry on a tradition.
