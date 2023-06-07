PAOLA — The Roots Tribute Band was one of the highlights of the third annual Paola Alumni Festival held under a warm but breezy sky at the Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Hundreds of Paola High School alumni and their family members and friends attended the festival. Some talented Panthers came back for a weekend-long jam session that began with the Velvet Roosters and Neon Harvest for an indoor set at the Paola Eagles on Friday, June 3, and concluded with an evening of music from Rick Banfield, Brickhorse, the Roots Tribute Band and Big Rick And Soul’d Out.
The Paola Alumni Festival, the brainchild of Bary Williams, showcased local talent like Charlie Smith and his son, Ryan, Greg Branson and his son, Garrett, Ray Williamson, Rick McClintick, Phil Wenger and Banfield.
The Roots Tribute Band ripped into some good old from the heart blues for a crowd of hundreds of Paola High School alumni and their families and friends Saturday, June 3, with special guest Tool drummer Danny Carey behind the drums as the kids from town got back together to jam into the night.
Carey was featured on several drum solos, much to the delight of the crowd, which greeted him with thunderous applause.
Carey was one of the Lifetime Achievement Award winners last year along with the late Alice Grandon, who was known for playing her accordion on all occasions.
Williams handed out Lifetime Achievement Awards to Bob Phillips and Lee Mott in recognition of the Paola Roots Festival’s 34th anniversary this summer.
Phillips is a sound engineer who lives in Emporia. His company Sound Productions has worked with artists like Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, the Little River Band, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Hank Williams Jr., and Three Dog Night.
“To be onstage with Danny Carey, one of last year’s lifetime achievement award winners, and this year’s award winner Bob Phillips and his son Luke, I felt like a proud uncle,” Williams said. “These past three years we have documented the depth of Paola talent that is crazy. We need to document this talent down the line for history before it is gone.
“This festival is remembering where we came from,” he said. “For me, it is about looking back at the memories of so many people who directly and indirectly made me who I am today. In a world where there is so much negativity, to share time with people we have known and trusted for a lifetime, our goal is to make sure everyone who experiences the joy of coming back together.”
Carey was just one of the kids from the block Saturday evening, smiling and laughing with the Roots Tribute Band and sharing a deep passion and love for music that has made the Paola Alumni Festival a dream come true.
“It is always fun for me to come back and just enjoy being home,” Carey said. “I love what the Paola Alumni Festival is doing, and I cannot wait to see everyone again. This is great, and I am humbled to be a part of it.”
Following his set with the Roots Tribute Band, Carey visited with alumni and fans, posed for pictures and signed a few autographs.
Carey met 6-year-old Henry Baldridge of Paola. His mother, Sarah, introduced him and shared the story of how Henry saved up money for a year and a half to buy a used kids starter drum set.
Carey’s face lit up and he handed Henry a set of drumsticks used during his set.
“We all have to start somewhere,” he said to Henry as he handed him the sticks.
Henry and Sarah posed for pictures with Danny.
“He is honestly so thrilled with the sticks,” Sarah said. “He was banging on his drums today (Sunday). He has grown up listening to classic rock. He has always loved a song with a good drum solo.”
The Velvet Roosters started the weekend of music rock and roll from the likes of the Beatles, John Cougar Mellencamp, Credence Clearwater Revival and the Steve Miller Band. The band features Paola graduates Charlie Smith and Ryan Smith on guitar and vocals and Phillip Wegner on the drums.
Neon Harvest showcased Paola graduate Ray Williamson on guitar and vocals. The band also had Osawatomie graduates Greg Branson, and his son, Garrett, on guitar and drums, and bass player Stanley Walker.
Rick Banfield opened an evening of music Saturday with a few licks on the guitar and a note or two from the keyboards.
Banfield performed original material for his set, including a song about growing up in Paola and being in fourth grade at the old North School when President John F. Kennedy was shot as well as seeing a man on the moon.
“We drove around the Square going one way,” he sang. “My roots are strong. Paola’s my home, that’s a fact.”
Alumni guest Billy Peuser was sick and unable to attend the show, so Williams and Brickhorse performed an Eagles set in his honor, and the set was relayed to him live through a cellular phone. Brickhorse performed Eagles hits “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” and “I’m Already Gone.”
Brickhorse features Paola graduates Bob Phillips on guitar and Williams on vocals, and Emporia musicians Luke Phillips on guitar, Ron Kuhlman on bass, Tim Shafer on keyboard and Jacob Stice on the drums.
Penny Phillps joined her husband and son on set, performing together for the first time for the Eagles tribute. Banfield also helped out on the keyboards.
Brickhorse performed a smorgasbord for every musical palette from country to rock and roll, pop hits and a dedication of “God Bless the USA,” for those who served in the military.
Big Rick And Soul’d Out put some fire into their soul music set featuring Wegner on the drums and McClintick on guitar. While he was grooving on stage, Big Rick’s music got people out of their seats and dancing to the beat.
Williams said the Paola Alumni Festival would not have been possible without Paul Davis with MCTV Live, original co-founder Dennis Doherty, Mike Peace and the Eagles members and staff and the Panther community.
The Paola Eagles prepared 236 pounds of pulled pork to feed the crowd Saturday evening. The staff had walking tacos and hot dogs for the indoor sets Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.