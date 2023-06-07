230607_mr_alumni_music_01

PAOLA — The Roots Tribute Band was one of the highlights of the third annual Paola Alumni Festival held under a warm but breezy sky at the Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Hundreds of Paola High School alumni and their family members and friends attended the festival. Some talented Panthers came back for a weekend-long jam session that began with the Velvet Roosters and Neon Harvest for an indoor set at the Paola Eagles on Friday, June 3, and concluded with an evening of music from Rick Banfield, Brickhorse, the Roots Tribute Band and Big Rick And Soul’d Out.

