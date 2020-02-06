The Paola High School Panthers will be taking on the Fort Scott Tigers on Friday, Feb. 7, for winter homecoming.
Queen candidates are Miranda Carrete, Jenna Collier, Mckenzie Gagnebin and Haleigh West.
King candidates are Clayton Essex, Connor Hasz, Cody Gray and Rowan West.
The Lady Panthers will play the Lady Tigers in the main gymnasium.
Crowning of homecoming queen and king candidates will take place after the girls game.
The Paola Panther boys basketball team will face the Fort Scott Tigers in the final game of the evening.
