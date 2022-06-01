PAOLA — Twenty drivers from the Paola Post Office picked up food during the 30th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Drivers collected more than 5,000 pounds of food during the drive Saturday, May 14, filling up five trucks.
“We had a lot of donations,” said Kevin Roth of the Paola Post Office. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Food collected during the food drive in Paola was taken to the Paola Association of Church Action (PACA) food pantry located at the First Presbyterian Church at 110 E. Peoria St.
Residents were asked to join the effort, bagging up healthy, non-perishable food items into a plastic bag and placing those bags by their mailbox.
Volunteering their time at the PACA food pantry to shelve the donated food items and help deliver them to residents in need were Gale Floyd, Mike Brown and Kathy Nicholson.
“We did not have the food drive the last two years due to COVID-19,” Roth said. “We have been doing this for a long time. It was great to be back.
“The food pantry was very low,” he said. “Their need was great. I am glad that our local efforts benefit the food pantry here in Paola.”
Floyd, Brown and Nicholson were no longer looking at barren shelves, but nearly filled ones.
“This is awesome,” Floyd said. “The need has been steady.
“As the price of gasoline and the groceries have increased, we have seen more people needing assistance,” she said.
The PACA food pantry’s requests for food go through My Father’s House in Paola. My Father’s House is located at 1004 N. Silver St. and can be reached at (913) 294-3600. People can also inquire at their local church for more information.
