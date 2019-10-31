Paola’s annual Halloween parade around Park Square will take place Thursday, Oct. 31.
Costumed children can start lining up on Peoria Street between Pearl and Agate streets at 5:30 p.m., and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Participating businesses will hand out candy.
Those who arrive early can attend a special story time featuring Roselda the Witch beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Paola Free Library. Attendees can even watch her make her witch’s brew.
