Dressed up as Rocco, Scooby Doo and as themselves, handing out candy during the Paola Halloween Parade last year, are members of All God's Paws (from left) Tom Wright, Jennifer Wright and Dolce, Reagan Ryckert and Strong Wright.

 gene morris / gene.morris@miconews.com

Paola’s annual Halloween parade around Park Square will take place Thursday, Oct. 31.

Costumed children can start lining up on Peoria Street between Pearl and Agate streets at 5:30 p.m., and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Participating businesses will hand out candy.

Those who arrive early can attend a special story time featuring Roselda the Witch beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Paola Free Library. Attendees can even watch her make her witch’s brew.

