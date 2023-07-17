Logan and Gilbert check out books to add to their bags while attending the seventh annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S) event at Cottonwood Elementary School on Saturday, July 15. The event is designed to help students prepare for a successful school year. Stations for the students included backpacks, books, school supplies, shoes and socks, hearing and vision screenings, haircuts, nutrition information and more. The event served more than 200 students and their families.
Siblings Zianna, Zaydin, Zane and Zeb show off their bags before heading off to the many stations for school supplies and accessories during the Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event at Cottonwood Elementary School on Saturday, July 15.
Students and parents go through stations for school supplies and other items, including this book bag station, during the seventh annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event at Cottonwood Elementary School on Saturday, July 15.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Rylee, 3, puts a pacifier back in a toy baby's mouth while attending the Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event at Cottonwood Elementary School on Saturday, July 15.
Kieson sits still while getting a new haircut for the upcoming school year from Susan during the Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event at Cottonwood Elementary School on Saturday, July 15.
Michelle Kaiser collects supplies to put in bags for students while volunteering during the seventh annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event at Cottonwood Elementary on Saturday, July 15.
PAOLA — More than 200 children and their families turned out for the seventh annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event at Cottonwood Elementary on Saturday, July 15.
The community event is designed to help students in need prepare for a successful school year and is open to all USD 368 students who are in need of assistance and support. The event always takes place on the third Saturday in July.
Stations included backpacks and school supplies, shoe and clothing assistance, literacy reading materials, hygiene kits, haircuts, bike helmets, nutrition information, hearing and vision screenings and more.
Services offered by the Health Partnership Clinic included school physicals, dental screenings and sports physicals.
East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN), Elizabeth Layton Center and KanCare/Kansas Medicaid had booths during the event.
