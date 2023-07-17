230719_mr_sos_students_01

PAOLA — More than 200 children and their families turned out for the seventh annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event at Cottonwood Elementary on Saturday, July 15.

The community event is designed to help students in need prepare for a successful school year and is open to all USD 368 students who are in need of assistance and support. The event always takes place on the third Saturday in July.

