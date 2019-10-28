PAOLA — Vehicle thefts continue to be an issue in Paola.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, Paola police officers took a report of a stolen 2014 white Dodge Charger from the 1100 block of Pawnee Drive, according to a Paola Police Department news release.
The vehicle, which was stolen after being left unlocked with the keys inside, was recovered the following day in Spring Hill, according to the release.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to reach out to detectives by calling (913) 259-3640 or by calling the Tips Hotline at (913) 259-3647.
Police officials continue to encourage residents to always lock vehicles, houses and secure garage doors to prevent crimes of opportunity.
During the past several weeks, Paola police officers have noticed a surge in auto burglaries and thefts, and in most cases the vehicles have been unlocked with the keys inside.
