I like to think that I am fairly well balanced and am able to deal with life effectively. Well, darn it I fell this week and that belief got tested.
It was a beauty of a fall, too — first the bad knee, then the chin and then, finally, the nose. I still have the scratches and bruises it left.
I was out in the yard without my cane and decided to pick up some sticks that our recent winds had left. The first load went well. Then, “whomp!” Earth and Margaret met in a spectacular manner. I was confused, then thankful and then very angry with myself. I knew better.
The problem for me, and just maybe for you as well, is that we don’t always do what we know is best. It’s difficult work staying balanced, and I don’t just mean staying upright. I am also referring to a way of living. It requires thought, planning and effort. I don’t know about you, but I am usually able to do that on a day-to-day routine basis. It’s those unexpected happenings that cause trouble.
I thought I knew what happens to us as we age. I went through all that middle-aged angst when I realized that, “Yes, this is all there is.” I accepted that.
I didn’t plan on aging alone, and that’s one reason to do more planning if I am to stay “better” balanced in the years ahead. It’s necessary to avoid anxiety and depression, those twin symptoms that can sap the joy from living. So I have a plan to do just that and increase my balance in this life.
I start with letting go of the anger, the moodiness and the complaining. I work on being a little more direct when I communicate with others, maintaining my own boundaries while respecting their own. I try to find meaningfulness in small ways. That allows me to be more supportive of myself and nurturing to others. That in itself can be a major avenue to balance and mental health.
Balancing dependence and independence is more difficult. It’s hard for me to ask for help. I have to accept that it is sometimes necessary and that it doesn’t have to make me doubt my own competence.
A necessary step for that last goal is to correct or reverse old rules and expectations that I’ve had for myself. That entails discarding those “shoulds” I’ve internalized that no longer work for me.
All this comes down to expanding choices in the way I think and behave. I hope to develop enough supports, in myself and through others, to risk changes. That can be scary. It can also be enhancing and fulfilling.
I can no longer walk a tightrope in life, going it alone, with or without a net. I need, and you also may need, a less dangerous path. That path can be safer because we think before we risk. We don’t always have to go it alone. We can ask for help and, back to the injuries that ensued when I lost balance, we can adopt a new “rule/should.”
It’s one that is certain to work: “Hang on and go slowly.” Use the cane. Avoid those falls just waiting to happen. That’s a needed skill we can all learn.
