PAOLA — The KAY Unit Conference brought 176 students from seven schools to Paola Middle School.
“The Power of One” was the theme for the conference held Friday, Jan. 28.
Students learned about the impact even one student can have and the power of those students combining forces for good, celebrating 75 years of Kansas Association for Youth (KAY).
Paola Middle School Principal Mark Bloustine addressed the KAY students in the auditorium during the conference. Bloustine said service to the community, through projects and drives, were his favorite aspect of KAY.
Savannah Crawford and Olivia Israel, Paola Middle School students, performed dance solos.
Students saluted the flag, said the Pledge of Allegiance and said the KAY pledge during the welcoming portion of the conference in the auditorium.
KAY State Director Annie Diederich spoke to the students about what “The Power of One,” means to her and asked them to think about what it means to them.
She said the KAY Unit Conference was an important time for them to reflect on the school year and think about where the journey is taking them and their school.
“This conference is like a mid-winter pep rally,” Diederich said. “It is like the finish line at the track meet. You want to finish strong. At the end of the school year we sometimes slow down. We need to think about that track meet.
“When the runners get closer to that finish line, they run even harder to finish strong,” she said. “When they cross the finish line, they are exhausted, because they gave it everything they had. This is not the time to let down. This is our time to make a difference and finish strong.”
Students broke into groups and talked about different qualities in a leader, learned about social media tools and teamed up for a basic needs drive during the conference to make care packages for Care Beyond the Boulevard.
Some of the leadership qualities included: kindness, trustworthy, helpful, caring, funny, smart, confident, listener and outgoing.
Care packages with hats, scarves, gloves, rain ponchos, wipes, snacks, dental kits, bottle water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, canned goods and much more were presented to Jaynell Assmann.
She told the students about the service organization that offers services to the Greater Kansas City Metro Area, assisting children and families who are experiencing poverty, underserved or homeless.
Care Beyond the Boulevard has more than 200 volunteers with doctors and nurses offering seven clinics per week.
