Bo Gerken and his father, Gary, show off their John Deere dealer 1953 Chevrolet pickup truck and 1973 Dodge Charger during the 21st annual Paola Heartland Car Show on Saturday, June 10. Bo Gerken won unique rat rod, and Gary Gerken won best of show.
A 1919 Ford Model T owned by Dave Ryan was one of the oldest cars on display at the Paola Heartland Car Show.
Paola firefighter Kiel Mason spent more than 300 hours restoring a 1956 American LaFrance 700 series fire truck he found in a barn in 2020. The old red fire engine was voted best survivor.
A pink 1962 GMC Suburban with white top was a showstopper during the car show.
The Harvey family showed off their 1940 Chevrolet Dump Truck during the Paola Heartland Car Show.
Brad Green displayed his 1949 Dodge pickup truck with its unique “butterfly” hood during the car show.
Tim and Tina Gomez sparked some interest at the car show with their 1934 Ford Chevrolet with orange flames over the black paint.
The Park Square was row to row with vintage metal and classic muscle cars for the 21st annual Paola Heartland Car Show on Saturday, June 10.
Mike Powell shows off his 1946 Chevrolet during the Paola Heartland Car Show.
A 1959 Ford Galaxie convertible brightened up the Park Square on Saturday, June 10, for the 21st annual Paola Heartland Car Show.
PAOLA — Gary and Bo Gerken, father and son, shared their passion for vintage metal and classic muscle cars on Park Square during the 21st annual Paola Heartland Car Show on Saturday, June 10.
Gary Gerken showed off a 1973 Dodge Charger just like the one he had in high school and drove when he married his wife, Atha.
Growing up, their children always joked about the 1973 Dodge Charger being sold off by their mother because they needed the money or the car seats would not fit in it.
The children, Wes, Rusty, Bo and Morgan, found an old 1973 Dodge Charger and spent two and a half years working on it to present it to Gary as a surprise during his birthday month this past April.
“It is just like the one I used to have,” Gary said. “I don’t know how the kids kept it a secret. My dad and I went to a dealership in Olathe to buy the one I had. The car had 20,000 miles on it. It was $3,600. I told the man I did not have the money, but it was wheat harvest and I would. He had me sign a piece of paper and let me leave with it. They would not let you do that today.”
Bo Gerken was just as proud, standing next to his 1953 Chevrolet pickup which came from a John Deere dealer. Gerken found the truck in Farmington, Mo., and had it restored mechanically but kept the patina.
The 1973 Dodge Charger and the 1953 Chevrolet pickup were among the showstoppers at the annual car show. Gary Gerken won best of show. Bo Gerken won unique rat rod.
Despite weather reports for scattered showers and some rain that morning, a nice crowd turned out for the show with the Park Square packed with vintage and classic cars from 1919 to the 1980s and from Model Ts to Corvettes.
Paola firefighter Kiel Mason showed off his 1956 American LaFrance 700 series fire truck during the car show.
Mason found the old fire truck in a barn in 2020 and spent more than 300 hours bringing it back to its original glory. His efforts did not go unnoticed. The fire truck won best survivor.
Dave Ryan shared stories about his 1919 Ford Model T during the car show. It caught the attention of old and young alike.
Kyle Cox showed off his 1929 Ford Model A sedan with hard top.
It was hard to miss a 1934 Ford Chevrolet with orange flames over a black paint job. The classic is owned by Tim and Tina Gomez.
One of the old workhorses from the show was a classic red body with black bed 1940 Chevrolet dump truck from the Harvey family with “Harvey Brothers” painted on the doors.
A 1949 Dodge pickup truck harkened back to simpler times. The truck, owned by Brad Green, featured a very unique “butterfly” hood.
A 1959 Ford Galaxie convertible with classic red and white paint stood out parked on the Park Square. It is owned by Katie from Ottawa.
A pink 1962 GMC Suburban, owned by Mike, also stood out during the show.
Ron Harris drove his 1979 El Camino SS to show off for the annual event.
The show featured a silver classic 1982 Chevrolet Corvette collector’s edition. It came off the assembly line in Bowling Green, Ky., in February 1982 with an original sale price of $22,537.59.
