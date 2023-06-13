230614_mr_car_show_01

PAOLA — Gary and Bo Gerken, father and son, shared their passion for vintage metal and classic muscle cars on Park Square during the 21st annual Paola Heartland Car Show on Saturday, June 10.

Gary Gerken showed off a 1973 Dodge Charger just like the one he had in high school and drove when he married his wife, Atha.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

