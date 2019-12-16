Postal service handling 800 million packages during holiday season

With a projected 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the U.S. Postal Service delivers more packages to homes than any other shipper.

For the remainder of the year, USPS estimates it will deliver an average of 20.5 million packages per day. The peak shipping days, according to Mark Inglett, the postal service’s communications representative in Kansas City, will be between Monday and Saturday, Dec. 16 to 21.

“The Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much last-minute shopping starts,” he said. “... The week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery. Additionally, the Postal Service predicts that nearly 2.5 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards, will be processed and delivered the week of Dec. 16.”

The Postal Service also processes mail for overseas Department of Defense and Department of State recipients.

“The DoD measures mail volumes in pounds not pieces, and USPS expects to process more than 15 million pounds of mail for DoD and DoS recipients,” wrote Inglett in an email to the Courier-Tribune.

Issues with delivery

If an issue arises with suspected package theft, Inglett said postal service employees alert local enforcement.

“With Track and Confirm being available to show activity for each package, we have great success with informing customers on the status of their packages. Customers can log onto usps.com/track and confirm or for updates as well,” said Inglett.