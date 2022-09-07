Nine letter-winners lead young Spring Hill cross country team By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Sep 7, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Spring Hill boys hit the course as a pack. The Broncos are the defending Frontier League champions. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRING HILL – Thirty-three runners are out for cross country at Spring Hill, including nine returning letter-winners.There are 20 boys on the team and 13 girls.Setting the pace for the boys are junior Ryland O’Hanlon, junior Aidan Smith, sophomore Calen George, sophomore Jack Jancick and sophomore Logan Beckman.Ready to lead the girls are senior Payton Hines, junior Kate Penhallow, junior Kylie Rogers and sophomore Legacy Murphy.Coach Brent Smitheran is entering his 22nd year with the program and ninth as head coach. Heath Ostmeyer is in his second season as assistant coach.Newcomers to keep an eye on include Sophie Rivers, Aubrey Meder, Zachary Anderson and Dylan Estest.“We are really young this season,” Smitheran said. “We are going to have to depend on some younger, less experienced runners stepping into some leadership roles and consistently carrying our team.“Our boys are determined to defend their Frontier League title,” he said. “Our girls have their eyes set on a top three finish in our seasonally tough girls division.”Eudora and Baldwin are tough teams on the girls side, Smitheran said. Eudora and Louisburg are the top challengers on the boys side. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState hospital employee, patient appear in courtMarried at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girlSmoked delicacies from pork to gatorArista Recovery transforms former Ursuline grounds into place of healingLouisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebrationJames “Jim”, “Sundance” Paulsen Sr.Dumpert throws 'First Pass' at Chiefs preseason gameMichael McCartyOsbern has three touchdowns in Paola victory at Fort ScottVictor Elliott Cecil Images Videos CommentedPaola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
