Gov. Laura Kelly shakes hands with Miami County commissioners (from left) Phil Dixon, Tyler Vaughan, George Pretz and Danny Gallagher. Gov. Kelly visited Louisburg Ford on Thursday, Aug. 25, to officially announce the approval of funding for the full four-lane expansion of Kansas Highway 68 between U.S. Highways 169 and 69.
Work began in early 2022 to complete two T-Works projects on Kansas Highway 68 between U.S. 69 and U.S. 169 highways. In August, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the K-68 expansion to four lanes as part of the state’s IKE transportation plan was moving to the construction phase.
LOUISBURG — On Aug. 15, Gov. Laura Kelly made an announcement that Miami County residents have been waiting to hear for decades.
The governor said expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes between Paola and Louisburg was one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of the 10-year IKE transportation program’s second round.
While current construction on K-68 provides intersection improvements, access roads and some realignments, the seven-mile expanded project will widen the road to a four-lane expressway at an estimated cost of $48 million. Construction bid letting is not scheduled to take place until 2025, according to a county news release.
Fatal accidents on U.S. 169 dramatically decreased following the four-lane expansion, but K-68 has taken its place during the past 20 years with multiple fatal accidents occurring along the heavily traveled two-lane highway.
Gov. Kelly traveled to Louisburg on Aug. 25 to formally announce the expansion of K-68 to about 100 people who had assembled at Louisburg Ford.
Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts told the gathering the planned four-lane expansion has special meaning for him.
“Thirty-seven years ago, I lost my wife on that highway,” Roberts said.
The investment into the K-68 expansion project includes federal, state and county dollars. In 2020, Gov. Kelly signed the $10 billion IKE transportation plan, with money slated to be spent in all 105 counties in Kansas during the next decade.
The plan also rejuvenated the previously abandoned T-Works projects.
In February, KDOT began work on those projects in Miami County, including constructing turning lanes and access roads at various locations, widening K-68 to a four-lane expressway from Spring Valley Road east to U.S. 69 at Louisburg, constructing left-turn lanes at K-68 and Somerset Road and building an access road to the Louisburg Cider Mill.
Some of the turning lanes and access roads were in place by year’s end.
“Expanding K-68 will make driving safer, enable businesses to get products to market more quickly, and help workers spend more time with their families — and less time commuting,” Gov. Kelly told the gathering at Louisburg Ford. “I’m proud to make this $48 million investment in a project that will benefit Miami County for decades to come.”
