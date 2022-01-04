PAOLA — Paola residents learned in 2021 that some big improvements are planned for the Paola Family Pool and ballparks at Wallace Park.
Both projects are set to be funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in 2019.
In May, Paola Youth Sports representatives and their supporters showed up at a Paola City Council meeting and called for action to be taken to improve the ballfields at Wallace Park.
In October, Paola City Council members approved an ordinance that authorized the issuance of general obligation bonds totaling an estimated $6.7 million ($4.2 million for two new turf ballfields and related items at Wallace Park; and $2.5 million for improvements to the Paola Family Pool). The ordinance also authorized the estimated cost of $1.2 million for stabilization of the Lake Miola dam.
The plan for a new sports complex at Wallace Park includes two new turf fields being built out of the flood plan. The plan also includes some upgrades to the existing grouping of five fields south of Wallace Park Drive, although they would remain grass, as well as the creation of new grass soccer fields to the east near the current location of Rock Stadium.
Planned Paola Family Pool enhancements include a frog slide update, activity net and floats, splash pad, shallow-end spray-play, new shade structure, additional deck shade, bathhouse renovations and deck renovations.
Other enhancements, such as a drop slide, racing slide or rock climbing wall, also have been discussed and could be added to the plan at a later date.
The plan does not include a lazy river, which has been a popular request from residents but would cost about $2 million.
The half-cent sales tax is projected to generate between $12 and $14 million during the next 15 years. A portion of that revenue will have to cover the $150,000 annual cost to operate the Paola Family Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.