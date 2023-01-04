Miami County Commissioner Phil Dixon (middle) reviews vote totals from a Louisburg polling location during the election canvass Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Miami County Clerk’s Office. Pictured behind him is Tiffany Ellison, who learned after the canvass that she had gained four votes from provisional ballots and therefore won the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race by two votes over challenger Kevin Roche. She officially won by three votes, 211 to 208, following a recount Sunday, Nov. 20, paid for by Roche.
A bipartisan board of election workers sort and count ballots Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Miami County Administration Building. The work was part of a requested recount in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race paid for by challenger Kevin Roche.
The 2022 election season featured key races, proposed amendments to the state constitution and a recount of a Louisburg City Council race that ultimately was decided by three votes.
Kansas voters during the Aug. 2 primary rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions. The proposed amendment also failed in Miami County.
Kansas was in the national spotlight during the primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
The primary also saw two incumbents on the Miami County Commission fail to retain their seats.
Challenger Jene Vickrey defeated incumbent Phil Dixon in the Republican primary for Miami County Commission District No. 1, and challenger Keith Diediker edged out incumbent Danny Gallagher in the Republican primary for County Commission District No. 5. Vickrey and Diediker ran unopposed in the November general election.
The Republican primary also decided the outcome of a state House seat that serves a portion of Miami County.
Challenger Carrie Barth of Baldwin City defeated Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville in the House District 5 race. Barth also bested Samsel in Miami County. She ran unopposed in the November general election.
Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term in office, and state Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall easily retained her Kansas House District 6 seat in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Kansas voters in the general election rejected a constitutional amendment that would have provided the Legislature with more oversight over executive branch rules and regulations. The amendment passed in Miami County.
Voters approved a constitutional amendment that will make the office of sheriff an elected position. The amendment also passed in Miami County.
The Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race remained too close to call on election night, with only two votes separating the frontrunners. Challenger Kevin Roche had 208 votes, compared to 206 votes for Councilmember Tiffany Ellison.
The Nov. 17 general election canvass flipped the result, with Ellison winning by a count of 210 to 208. Roche asked for a hand recount, after which the outcome remained in Ellison’s favor — 211 to 208.
The canvass of votes also was influential because it highlighted a hiccup with the county’s election machines that allowed two voters to change ballot styles. Neither vote affected the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race.
At year’s end, the County Commission was contemplating its options to remedy the ballot style problem before the 2023 election season gets underway.
