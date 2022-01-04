PAOLA — The possibility of a recreation commission in Paola has been talked about for years, but that talk became reality in 2021 thanks to voters who narrowly approved its creation during the Nov. 2 general election.
The recreation commission is a joint venture between the city of Paola and Paola USD 368. Voters agreed to establish a one-mill levy using the school district’s tax base. Organizers of the commission wanted to use the school district’s tax base because it is larger, but it also meant that voters outside of Paola’s city limits would be able to have a say in the election.
The question was close all election night, but voters narrowly approved it by 12 votes with 636 “yes” votes compared to 624 “no” votes.
Justin Smail of Paola Youth Sports has been one of the many volunteers working hard over the years to unify recreational sports in Paola. He said the community has been divided as far as recreation goes for quite some time, but he was thrilled to see voters support a commission that involves cooperation between the city, school district and Paola Youth Sports.
“It was a breath of fresh air to see that it passed,” Smail said. “I’m very happy.”
Paola USD 368 Superintendent Matt Meek, former Paola City Manager Sid Fleming and Paola City Council member Trent Upshaw were members of a joint task force that was started earlier in the year to look at the creation of a recreation commission. Their fellow members included Scott Golubski, Jody Garrison, Lacey Kane and Lisa Collier.
The task force concluded the best option was to propose the creation of a recreation commission by establishing a one-mill levy using the school district’s tax base. The mill will generate about $180,000 per year, officials estimate.
State statute limits the first-year mill levy to one mill, but the mill levy could be increased by one mill per year up to a maximum of four mills, officials said.
Although the recreation commission ballot question passed, the entity still won’t be able to levy the tax until July 1, 2022, when it is added to the school district’s budget, and the commission won’t see tax revenue until January 2023.
In the meantime, the details of the recreation commission will be worked out, including the creation of a board. The rec commission board will have two members from the city, two from the school district, and one at large.
Officials said a recreation director will eventually be hired to conduct daily operations and administer programming.
According to an informational sheet created by the task force, future activities made available by the new recreation commission will likely go beyond youth athletics to include things like daddy-daughter dances, adult softball and flag football, family fun nights, day trips for seniors and summer educational camps for kids.
Smail also previously has said a recreation commission will make the logistics of signing up for activities easier and will improve the efficiency of the entire process. He also said the time is right because Paola Youth Sports has already brought all of the sports except for the Paola Wrestling Club under one umbrella.
It also comes at a time when the city is preparing to spend $4.2 million for two new turf ballfields and related items at Wallace Park using revenue from the city’s half-cent sales tax that voters renewed in 2019.
Paola and Paola USD 368 now join other nearby communities such as Louisburg, Spring Hill, Ottawa, Wellsville and Baldwin City that have similar recreation commissions. Osawatomie also has a recreation commission that uses a different format.
